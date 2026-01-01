MONITORAPP AIONCLOUD
MONITORAPP AIONCLOUD is a cloud-native security platform that delivers multiple security services through a single Software-as-a-Service platform. The platform operates through a global edge network to provide security services without requiring hardware appliances. The platform offers three primary operational modes: Website Protection for securing web applications and APIs, Secure Internet Access for controlling outbound traffic, and Secure Remote Access for enabling secure connections to internal resources. AIONCLOUD includes several integrated security products within its platform: AIWAF for web application and API protection, AISWG as a secure web gateway with remote browser isolation capabilities, AIRBI for remote browser isolation, AISVA for SSL/TLS visibility, AIZTN for zero trust network access, AILabs as a threat intelligence platform, and AIAssist for managed security rules. The platform operates on a subscription-based model that allows organizations to scale security services according to their needs. The global edge network architecture maintains security performance across different geographic locations for organizations with distributed operations.
