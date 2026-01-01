Imperva Application Security Logo

Imperva Application Security

Platform protecting web apps and APIs from attacks, bots, and DDoS threats

Cloud Security
Commercial
Imperva Application Security Description

Imperva Application Security is a platform that protects web applications and APIs from various cyber threats. The platform provides web application firewall capabilities to defend against application attacks, advanced bot protection to stop automated attacks on websites and mobile apps, and API security with discovery and classification of sensitive data. The platform includes DDoS protection that automatically mitigates distributed denial of service attacks to minimize downtime. Client-side protection safeguards against formjacking, digital skimming, and Magecart attacks while supporting PCI DSS 4.0 compliance requirements. The platform also includes a content delivery network that accelerates content and application delivery. The solution analyzes over 3.6 trillion requests monthly and blocks more than 113 billion application attacks per month. The platform operates across hybrid environments, supporting both legacy systems and cloud-based infrastructure. It filters malicious traffic while allowing legitimate users to access applications without disruption. The platform provides visibility through a control panel that enables security teams to analyze security flaws and operational errors. Automated protection mechanisms respond to automated attacks without manual intervention.

