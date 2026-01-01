Top picks: Onyx Platform, AIDR, CodeIntegrity AARM Platform — plus 45 more compared.AI Security
Evaluating Agen Shield alternatives comes down to matching AI Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Agen Shield is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool developed by Agen.co. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Onyx Platform, AIDR, CodeIntegrity AARM Platform, Neo, and Airlock Digital Agentic AI Control & Governance. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Agen Shield, including their key features and shared capabilities.
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Shares 6 capabilities with Agen Shield: LLM Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, AI Governance +2 more
Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control.
Shares 7 capabilities with Agen Shield: LLM Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, AI Governance +3 more
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
Shares 6 capabilities with Agen Shield: Policy, LLM Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +2 more
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Shares 6 capabilities with Agen Shield: Policy, LLM Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security +2 more
Endpoint platform to discover, govern, and monitor AI agent behavior in real time.
Shares 6 capabilities with Agen Shield: Policy, LLM Security, Agentic AI Security, AI Governance +2 more
Identity-native platform that discovers, brokers, governs, and audits AI agents.
Shares 6 capabilities with Agen Shield: Policy, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, AI Governance +2 more
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Shares 6 capabilities with Agen Shield: LLM Security, Agentic AI Security, MCP Security, AI Governance +2 more
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Shares 6 capabilities with Agen Shield: Policy, LLM Security, Agentic AI Security, AI Governance +2 more
AI control plane for enterprise AI agent security, governance, and observability.
Endpoint AI detection & response platform for AI tool usage visibility and control.
Runtime control plane that mediates & governs AI agent actions before execution.
Agentic AI control platform for SecOps to govern autonomous AI tools at runtime.
Endpoint platform to discover, govern, and monitor AI agent behavior in real time.
Identity-native platform that discovers, brokers, governs, and audits AI agents.
AI governance control plane for agentic AI visibility, identity, and runtime control.
Runtime platform to discover, monitor, and control AI agents in production apps.
Security control plane for discovering, monitoring, and governing AI agents.
AI agent governance platform for CISOs, security teams, IT, and devs.
Discovers, monitors, and governs AI agent & MCP access to enterprise systems.
Agentic AI security platform for inventory, posture mgmt, and threat detection.
Security & governance platform for evaluating and securing enterprise AI systems.
Enterprise platform for securing, governing, and orchestrating MCP servers and AI agents.
Endpoint agent that monitors and enforces policy on AI tools on macOS/Windows.
Runtime security platform for discovering, monitoring, and controlling AI agents.
Centralized platform to deploy, orchestrate, govern, and audit enterprise AI agents.
Monitors & responds to AI agent risks at the execution layer.
Governance & visibility platform for MCP servers and AI agent connections.
AI agent security platform with guardrails, governance, and observability.
Control plane for governing enterprise AI agent identity, access, and actions.
Platform for securing, governing, and monitoring AI agent add-ons at runtime.
Governs employee AI agents with identity, permissions, and audit trails.
Runtime per-action authorization and governance platform for AI agents.
Discovers & inventories all AI agents across IdP, cloud, and endpoints.
Enforces runtime operational boundaries and controls on enterprise AI agents.
AI agent discovery & security posture mgmt for enterprise agentic ecosystems.
Runtime security platform for monitoring AI agents on enterprise endpoints.
Runtime security platform for AI agents covering detection, protection, and validation.
Security platform for behavioral visibility and control over autonomous AI agents.
AI agent firewall that blocks unauthorized agents via credential vaulting.
Agentic control plane for governing human & AI agent identity, policy, and access.
Zero Trust control plane for human and agentic AI identity enforcement.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Gateway for securing, governing, and auditing AI agent access to MCP servers.
Pre-launch security platform targeting agentic AI enterprise environments.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
Endpoint security platform for governing and securing AI agents and MCP servers.
Prevention-first platform securing AI agent actions at the endpoint.
Platform for securing agentic AI systems via operational boundary enforcement.
Managed SaaS MCP gateway with per-agent identity, DLP, and policy enforcement.
Security platform for monitoring, controlling, and protecting AI agent workflows.
Security proxy that inspects and enforces policy on AI agent network traffic.
AI agent action verification and governance layer for enterprise security.
Brokers and governs AI coding agent access on developer machines.
Runtime containment layer that supervises & isolates AI agent actions.
Issues cryptographic identities & enforces runtime policies for AI agents.
Threat intel service assessing Claude AI skill definitions for security/privacy risk.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Agen Shield.
The most popular alternatives to Agen Shield include Onyx Platform, AIDR, CodeIntegrity AARM Platform, Neo, and Airlock Digital Agentic AI Control & Governance. These Agentic AI Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Agen Shield listed on CybersecTools, all within the Agentic AI Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Agen Shield is a commercial Agentic AI Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Agen Shield is a Agentic AI Security tool within the broader AI Security category. It is used by security professionals for agentic ai security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.