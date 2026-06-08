PipeLab Pipelock Description

Pipelock is a security proxy designed to sit between AI agents and the network, providing traffic inspection, enforcement, and audit capabilities for agentic AI workloads. Architecture: - Acts as a capability-separated enforcement boundary: the agent holds secrets, Pipelock holds network access - Supports Fetch Proxy, Forward Proxy (HTTPS_PROXY/CONNECT), and WebSocket Proxy modes - 11-layer scanner pipeline covering HTTP, WebSocket, and MCP traffic Detection Capabilities: - Data Loss Prevention: 48 credential patterns (API keys, tokens, financial data, crypto keys) with checksum validators to reduce false positives; handles base64, hex, URL-encoding, and Unicode evasion - Response Scanning: 25 prompt injection detection patterns with normalization passes for obfuscated payloads (zero-width chars, homoglyphs, leetspeak) - A2A Protocol Scanning: Inspects Google Agent-to-Agent protocol messages for injection and DLP violations - Media Policy: Blocks audio/video by default, strips EXIF/XMP/IPTC metadata, hardens SVG content - Canary Tokens: Synthetic credentials planted to detect exfiltration attempts - Cross-Transport DLP: Scans URLs, headers, request bodies, WebSocket frames, and MCP tool arguments; detects secrets split across requests via entropy tracking - Tool Chain Detection: Subsequence matching on MCP tool call sequences with 10 built-in attack patterns Enforcement Capabilities: - Kill Switch: Four independent activation sources with port isolation - Adaptive Enforcement: Per-session threat scoring with three escalation levels and auto de-escalation - Process Sandbox: OS-level containment using Linux Landlock/seccomp or macOS sandbox-exec - MCP Tool Policy: Pre-execution allow/deny/redirect rules with 17 built-in patterns - Session Binding: SHA256 baseline tracking for MCP tool definitions to detect mid-session rug-pulls - Learn-and-Lock Contracts: Behavioral contract compilation from observed traffic - Denial-of-Wallet Detection: Loop detection, retry storms, fan-out explosions, concurrent tool limits - MCP Binary Integrity: Pre-spawn hash verification for MCP subprocess servers Audit and Compliance: - Flight Recorder: Hash-chained, tamper-evident audit log with Ed25519 signatures - Signed Assessments: Reproducible evidence bundles with HTML/JSON reports - Compliance mappings: OWASP MCP Top 10, MITRE ATLAS, MITRE ATT&CK, EU AI Act, SOC 2, NIST 800-53, SARIF v2.1.0 - Agent Bill of Materials: CycloneDX 1.6 runtime inventory - Attack Simulation: 24 built-in attack scenarios via pipelock simulate - Config Security Scoring: 0-100 score across 12 security categories