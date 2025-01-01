User and Entity Behavior Analytics

User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) tools that detect anomalous user activities and potential security threats through behavioral analysis.

Living Security Human Risk Management Platform Logo
Living Security Human Risk Management Platform

A human risk management platform that identifies, assesses, and mitigates security risks associated with employee behavior through monitoring, targeted interventions, and comprehensive reporting.

User and Entity Behavior Analytics
Akamai Account Protector Logo
Akamai Account Protector

Akamai Account Protector is a cybersecurity tool that prevents account abuse by detecting and mitigating fraudulent activities through user behavior analysis and real-time risk scoring.

User and Entity Behavior Analytics
FingerprintJS Logo
FingerprintJS

FingerprintJS is a client-side browser fingerprinting library that provides a unique visitor identifier unaffected by incognito mode.

User and Entity Behavior Analytics
