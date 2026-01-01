Innvikta Cybersecurity Logo

Innvikta Cybersecurity

Security awareness training provider focused on cybersecurity education

Innvikta Cybersecurity is a company that provides security awareness training services and cybersecurity education content. The company focuses on transforming security awareness training experiences through interactive simulations and comprehensive training programs. The company addresses various cybersecurity topics through educational content including Wi-Fi security threats, network segmentation, ransomware attacks on healthcare organizations, and workplace cybersecurity. Their training approach emphasizes empowering employees across different industries, with specific focus on pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, to recognize and respond to cyber threats. Innvikta develops security awareness training programs designed to build organizational resilience against cyber threats by educating the workforce. The company produces educational content covering emerging cyber threats, digital wellness practices, and cybercrime awareness. Their training methodology incorporates interactive simulations to enhance learning experiences and improve security awareness outcomes. The company provides content addressing industry-specific security challenges, including intellectual property theft, regulatory compliance, and supply chain vulnerabilities. Their educational materials cover topics such as phishing, ransomware, social engineering, and general cybersecurity best practices for protecting digital workforces.

Innvikta Cybersecurity is Security awareness training provider focused on cybersecurity education developed by Innvikta. It is a Human Risk solution designed to help security teams with Cybersecurity, Employee Security Training, Healthcare.

