Orpheus Risk-Based Vulnerability Management

Risk-based vuln mgmt platform using ML to prioritize exploited CVEs

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
Orpheus Risk-Based Vulnerability Management is a platform that uses machine learning and threat intelligence to identify and prioritize vulnerabilities that are actively exploited in the wild. The system addresses the challenge that only approximately 0.5% of CVEs are ever exploited by focusing patching efforts on this small subset. The platform features the Orpheus Vulnerability Scoring System (OVSS), which ranks vulnerabilities to improve patching efficiency. It provides exploitation prediction with claimed accuracy of up to 94% and identifies which vulnerabilities are actually being exploited on an ongoing basis. The system can predict exploitation before the NVD publishes CVEs or makes CVSS scores available, addressing the 15% of exploited vulnerabilities that are exploited during this time window. The platform collects and analyzes cyber risk data from technical and non-technical sources using machine learning and analyst expertise. It aligns patching priorities with organizational threat models by providing threat intelligence that details which adversaries exploit specific CVEs, including severity levels and targets. The system also identifies critical vulnerabilities present in supply chains. Organizations can use this platform to reduce patching workload, minimize downtime, and focus resources on vulnerabilities that pose actual risk rather than addressing all published CVEs.

