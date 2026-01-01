ManageEngine Unified Endpoint Management and Security Description

ManageEngine Unified Endpoint Management and Security (UEMS) is a platform that provides endpoint management and security capabilities across diverse device types and operating systems. The platform supports Windows, ChromeOS, Android, Linux, iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and tvOS across desktops, mobile devices, tablets, servers, laptops, TVs, IoT devices, and rugged devices. The platform includes multiple integrated products covering different aspects of endpoint management and security. These include endpoint management, patch management for multiple operating systems and third-party applications, mobile device management, remote troubleshooting capabilities, OS deployment, vulnerability management, application control, device control, browser security, endpoint data loss prevention, ransomware protection, and next-generation antivirus capabilities. The platform utilizes AI-powered threat detection with deep learning-based neural networks and machine learning algorithms for malware defense. It provides automated patching and vulnerability remediation, remote troubleshooting with integrated chat, voice, and video capabilities, and centralized management through a unified console and agent. The platform offers attack surface reduction through automatic detection and prevention of malicious software, browser activity, peripheral devices, data leakage, and configuration errors. It includes digital employee experience monitoring to track endpoint, application, and device performance. The platform supports secure user provisioning across remote devices with role-based access control and automated onboarding processes.