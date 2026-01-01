Clear InfoSec Vulnerability Assessments Description

Clear InfoSec Vulnerability Assessments is a managed service that identifies, classifies, and prioritizes security vulnerabilities across an organization's infrastructure. The service performs vulnerability scans across internal and external network devices, servers, applications, databases, and other assets hosted in both on-premises and cloud environments. The service includes network scanning to identify vulnerabilities and security flaws in network infrastructure, endpoint scanning to detect critical vulnerabilities in devices that connect to the network, application scanning to identify security holes in web applications, and cloud-hosted or on-premises server scanning to analyze vulnerabilities in infrastructure components. Clear InfoSec provides expert testers who conduct the assessments using advanced scanning technology. The service includes asset identification and prioritization, risk classification, and remediation recommendations. Vulnerability assessments are performed on a regular basis to address new threats and emerging vulnerabilities. The service maintains an inventory of assets, their configurations, patch management status, and upgrades. It provides recommendations for remediation effectiveness and helps organizations define levels of inherent risk and residual risk. The assessments are designed to support organizations at different stages of cybersecurity maturity in establishing a vulnerability management program.