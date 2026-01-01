ManageEngine Endpoint Central MSP Logo

ManageEngine Endpoint Central MSP Description

ManageEngine Endpoint Central MSP is a remote monitoring and management (RMM) software designed for managed service providers (MSPs) to manage multi-client IT infrastructures. The platform operates through a single agent architecture that consolidates various endpoint management functions. The software provides automated patch deployment for over 1,000 third-party applications and operating system patches, with capabilities for testing, rollback, and system health monitoring. Remote access functionality includes single-click access to endpoints with video/audio call support, file transfers, and session recording capabilities. Asset monitoring features track device health, performance metrics, and software inventory with real-time alerting to identify potential issues. Application management includes access to 10,000+ application templates for deployment, automated updates, usage tracking, and self-service capabilities through an application catalog. The platform includes server management capabilities for monitoring performance, deploying updates, and performing centralized maintenance tasks. Security features encompass threat detection, application control, and encryption management from a unified dashboard. Additional capabilities include OS image capture, customization, and deployment across multiple endpoints, customizable reporting and analytics dashboards for tracking performance metrics, and workflow automation for routine tasks and complex processes. The solution is available in both cloud and on-premises deployment options, with multi-tenant architecture for MSP environments.

