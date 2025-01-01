Mobile Device Management
Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions for centralized management, configuration, and security of mobile devices across an organization.
RELATED TASKS
Agentless device security platform for BYOD and managed device verification
AMDH is a Python3 Android security tool that automates mobile device hardening through malware detection, privacy protection, CIS benchmark compliance, and application security analysis.
A cross-platform software library for interacting with iOS devices without jailbreaking.
Enhance your Android experience with the AMAaaS Agent APK for better performance and improved user experience.
Fleet is an open-source endpoint management platform that provides device management, vulnerability reporting, and security monitoring capabilities for IT and security teams managing large computer environments.
