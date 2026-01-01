Sattrix Vulnerability Management as a Service (VMaaS) Description

Sattrix Vulnerability Management as a Service (VMaaS) is a managed service that provides continuous vulnerability identification, assessment, and remediation for IT infrastructure. The service uses automated scanners to identify security gaps across networks and applications, then prioritizes vulnerabilities based on risk severity, exploitability, and business impact. The service includes vulnerability scanning, risk scoring and prioritization, automated patch management, and monthly reporting. Security analysts conduct thorough investigations of identified vulnerabilities and develop remediation plans with assigned priorities. The service addresses zero-day vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and integration challenges through structured processes. VMaaS includes proactive threat hunting capabilities that identify patterns and trends beyond basic patching. The service provides ad-hoc support for unscheduled scanning and patching following new vulnerability disclosures. Automated patch deployment streamlines the remediation process while maintaining compliance with industry standards and data protection regulations. The service is designed to reduce attack surface by consistently applying security patches and closing potential entry points. It offers scalable delivery tailored to business requirements and can accommodate organizational growth and digital transformations. The managed service model eliminates the need for organizations to maintain in-house vulnerability scanning tools and specialized cybersecurity staff.