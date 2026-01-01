Sattrix Vulnerability Management as a Service (VMaaS) Logo

Sattrix Vulnerability Management as a Service (VMaaS)

Managed vulnerability scanning, prioritization, and patching service

Vulnerability Management
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Sattrix Vulnerability Management as a Service (VMaaS) Description

Sattrix Vulnerability Management as a Service (VMaaS) is a managed service that provides continuous vulnerability identification, assessment, and remediation for IT infrastructure. The service uses automated scanners to identify security gaps across networks and applications, then prioritizes vulnerabilities based on risk severity, exploitability, and business impact. The service includes vulnerability scanning, risk scoring and prioritization, automated patch management, and monthly reporting. Security analysts conduct thorough investigations of identified vulnerabilities and develop remediation plans with assigned priorities. The service addresses zero-day vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and integration challenges through structured processes. VMaaS includes proactive threat hunting capabilities that identify patterns and trends beyond basic patching. The service provides ad-hoc support for unscheduled scanning and patching following new vulnerability disclosures. Automated patch deployment streamlines the remediation process while maintaining compliance with industry standards and data protection regulations. The service is designed to reduce attack surface by consistently applying security patches and closing potential entry points. It offers scalable delivery tailored to business requirements and can accommodate organizational growth and digital transformations. The managed service model eliminates the need for organizations to maintain in-house vulnerability scanning tools and specialized cybersecurity staff.

Sattrix Vulnerability Management as a Service (VMaaS) FAQ

Common questions about Sattrix Vulnerability Management as a Service (VMaaS) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Sattrix Vulnerability Management as a Service (VMaaS) is Managed vulnerability scanning, prioritization, and patching service developed by Sattrix Information Security. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Compliance, Managed Security Service Provider.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →