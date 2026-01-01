GoSecure Titan® Vulnerability Management as a Service (VMaaS) Description

GoSecure Titan Vulnerability Management as a Service (VMaaS) is a managed service that identifies, prioritizes, and remediates vulnerabilities across organizational systems and applications. The service is deployed within the organization's infrastructure and managed remotely by GoSecure subject matter experts. The service performs comprehensive asset and application discovery across the entire infrastructure through automated scanning. It uses risk-based analysis with AI-based features including Vulnerability Priority Rating (VPR) and predictive scoring to prioritize threats and focus on critical vulnerabilities. The platform incorporates deep learning and machine learning technologies for proactive vulnerability management. VMaaS applies automated remediation through system updates and configuration changes to strengthen security posture. The service provides real-time visibility into organizational assets, threats, and vulnerabilities across the attack surface. It includes reporting and metrics capabilities to demonstrate security posture improvements and maintain compliance with real-time reports. The framework is designed to address the issue that 60% of breaches involve unpatched known vulnerabilities. It aims to shorten remediation times from months to hours through streamlined remediation cycles and automation, reducing the time spent on vulnerability management while improving results.