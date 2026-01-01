Jamf Jamf for Mac
Mac MDM and endpoint security platform for enterprise device management
Jamf Jamf for Mac
Mac MDM and endpoint security platform for enterprise device management
Jamf Jamf for Mac Description
Jamf for Mac is a mobile device management and endpoint security platform designed for managing and securing Mac fleets in enterprise environments. The platform is powered by Jamf Pro and provides zero-touch deployment capabilities for automated device enrollment and configuration. The solution offers device management through Blueprints, which utilize Declarative Device Management for configuring device settings, commands, app installations, and restrictions. Smart Groups enable dynamic user grouping based on custom criteria for automated management tasks. Organizations can establish secure baselines to configure and harden managed devices, and audit against industry-standard compliance requirements including CIS benchmarks. For software management, the platform provides App Installers that automatically source, package, and deploy third-party Mac applications. It supports same-day OS updates and includes app reporting capabilities for software visibility and compliance demonstration. Self Service+ grants users autonomy to access applications and resources while maintaining security awareness. Security features include behavior-based endpoint protection informed by Jamf Threat Labs research, utilizing machine intelligence models for threat detection. The platform generates vulnerability reports for devices running OS versions with known vulnerabilities, streams endpoint telemetry data to SIEM systems, and provides web threat prevention against phishing, cryptojacking, and malicious domains. Zero-Trust Network Access ensures only verified users on compliant devices can access organizational resources. Additional capabilities include password synchronization with cloud identity providers, privilege elevation for temporary admin rights, and macOS onboarding tools that provide device status and app readiness visibility.
Jamf Jamf for Mac FAQ
Common questions about Jamf Jamf for Mac including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Jamf Jamf for Mac is Mac MDM and endpoint security platform for enterprise device management developed by Jamf. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Apple, Compliance, Endpoint Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership