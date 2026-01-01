Jamf Jamf for Mac Logo

Jamf Jamf for Mac

Mac MDM and endpoint security platform for enterprise device management

Endpoint Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Jamf Jamf for Mac Description

Jamf for Mac is a mobile device management and endpoint security platform designed for managing and securing Mac fleets in enterprise environments. The platform is powered by Jamf Pro and provides zero-touch deployment capabilities for automated device enrollment and configuration. The solution offers device management through Blueprints, which utilize Declarative Device Management for configuring device settings, commands, app installations, and restrictions. Smart Groups enable dynamic user grouping based on custom criteria for automated management tasks. Organizations can establish secure baselines to configure and harden managed devices, and audit against industry-standard compliance requirements including CIS benchmarks. For software management, the platform provides App Installers that automatically source, package, and deploy third-party Mac applications. It supports same-day OS updates and includes app reporting capabilities for software visibility and compliance demonstration. Self Service+ grants users autonomy to access applications and resources while maintaining security awareness. Security features include behavior-based endpoint protection informed by Jamf Threat Labs research, utilizing machine intelligence models for threat detection. The platform generates vulnerability reports for devices running OS versions with known vulnerabilities, streams endpoint telemetry data to SIEM systems, and provides web threat prevention against phishing, cryptojacking, and malicious domains. Zero-Trust Network Access ensures only verified users on compliant devices can access organizational resources. Additional capabilities include password synchronization with cloud identity providers, privilege elevation for temporary admin rights, and macOS onboarding tools that provide device status and app readiness visibility.

Jamf Jamf for Mac FAQ

Common questions about Jamf Jamf for Mac including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Jamf Jamf for Mac is Mac MDM and endpoint security platform for enterprise device management developed by Jamf. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Apple, Compliance, Endpoint Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →