Jamf Jamf for Mac

Jamf for Mac is a mobile device management and endpoint security platform designed for managing and securing Mac fleets in enterprise environments. The platform is powered by Jamf Pro and provides zero-touch deployment capabilities for automated device enrollment and configuration. The solution offers device management through Blueprints, which utilize Declarative Device Management for configuring device settings, commands, app installations, and restrictions. Smart Groups enable dynamic user grouping based on custom criteria for automated management tasks. Organizations can establish secure baselines to configure and harden managed devices, and audit against industry-standard compliance requirements including CIS benchmarks. For software management, the platform provides App Installers that automatically source, package, and deploy third-party Mac applications. It supports same-day OS updates and includes app reporting capabilities for software visibility and compliance demonstration. Self Service+ grants users autonomy to access applications and resources while maintaining security awareness. Security features include behavior-based endpoint protection informed by Jamf Threat Labs research, utilizing machine intelligence models for threat detection. The platform generates vulnerability reports for devices running OS versions with known vulnerabilities, streams endpoint telemetry data to SIEM systems, and provides web threat prevention against phishing, cryptojacking, and malicious domains. Zero-Trust Network Access ensures only verified users on compliant devices can access organizational resources. Additional capabilities include password synchronization with cloud identity providers, privilege elevation for temporary admin rights, and macOS onboarding tools that provide device status and app readiness visibility.