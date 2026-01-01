Proficio Risk-Based Vulnerability Management
Proficio Risk-Based Vulnerability Management
Proficio Risk-Based Vulnerability Management Description
Proficio Risk-Based Vulnerability Management (RBVM) is a managed service that prioritizes vulnerabilities based on their potential impact and relevance to an organization's environment. The service addresses the challenge of overwhelming vulnerability volumes by combining predictive and contextual prioritization methods. Predictive prioritization classifies vulnerabilities based on the likely severity of an exploit, while contextual prioritization considers asset criticality, business function, and industry-specific threat intelligence. The service incorporates threat information such as the risk of exploitation within specific industry verticals, asset criticality, and known activity in the wild, rather than relying solely on CVSS severity scores. Proficio's vulnerability intelligence experts analyze and prioritize vulnerabilities as an extension of the client's team, providing remediation recommendations tailored to the specific environment. The service includes lifecycle management for vulnerabilities, regular review meetings, and optional patch management capabilities for predetermined assets including remote endpoints. Monthly reports provide trackable metrics including vulnerabilities patched, critical assets secured, and remediation efficiency data to demonstrate return on investment. The service provides real-time visibility into vulnerability status and enables continuous monitoring and mitigation of high-risk vulnerabilities throughout the vulnerability lifecycle process.
Proficio Risk-Based Vulnerability Management FAQ
Proficio Risk-Based Vulnerability Management is a Managed service for risk-based vulnerability prioritization and remediation developed by Proficio. It is a Vulnerability Management solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Compliance, Managed Security Service Provider.
