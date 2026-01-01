ManageEngine RMM Central Description

ManageEngine RMM Central is a remote monitoring and management software designed for managed service providers (MSPs) to oversee multiple client networks from a unified console. The platform provides network discovery capabilities through Active Directory, Layer 2 mapping, and subnet scanning to identify servers, routers, storage devices, virtual machines, laptops, and mobile devices. The software monitors network device performance using protocols like SSH, WMI, and SNMP to track metrics and identify issues. It supports server management across Windows, Linux, Solaris, Unix, and VMware environments for both physical and virtual infrastructure. Real-time alerting generates machine learning-based forecast reports and notifications for faults, alarms, and configuration deployment progress. RMM Central includes patch management automation for Windows, Mac, Linux, and over 1000 third-party applications. Remote control functionality enables troubleshooting of desktops and mobile devices with multi-user collaboration, file transfers, and video recording capabilities. Mobile device management features handle enrollment, profile and application management, and security policy deployment with modern management capabilities. IT asset management tracks hardware and software assets, meters software usage, manages licenses, and detects malicious applications. The platform provides over 100 out-of-the-box reports for network insights and analytics. The solution manages over 14 million devices across 185 countries.