Top picks: JFrog Artifactory, Koi Platform, StepSecurity CI/CD Security — plus 45 more compared.Application Security
Evaluating SiteWall alternatives comes down to matching Application Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
SiteWall is a commercial Software Supply Chain Security tool developed by CellWall. Security professionals most commonly compare it with JFrog Artifactory, Koi Platform, StepSecurity CI/CD Security, Aqua Software Supply Chain Security, and JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to SiteWall, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Universal artifact repository & software supply chain security platform
Tracks, governs, and secures software installs across endpoints and marketplaces.
CI/CD security platform for GitHub Actions with runtime threat detection
Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity
End-to-end software supply chain platform for secure artifact management
Client-side security monitoring for JavaScript threats and data privacy
Cloud-native SCA and SBOM platform for supply chain security across code to runtime
Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies
Universal artifact repository & software supply chain security platform
Tracks, governs, and secures software installs across endpoints and marketplaces.
CI/CD security platform for GitHub Actions with runtime threat detection
Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity
End-to-end software supply chain platform for secure artifact management
Client-side security monitoring for JavaScript threats and data privacy
Cloud-native SCA and SBOM platform for supply chain security across code to runtime
Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies
ASPM platform with integrated software supply chain security capabilities
Software supply chain security platform for SDLC infrastructure protection
Zero-CVE container and VM images with daily rebuilds and SBOMs
AI-powered software supply chain security platform with SBOM management
Automated SBOM generation and management platform for software supply chain
AI-driven software supply chain security with SBOM mgmt & trust enforcement
Binary code analysis platform for software supply chain security and SBOM gen.
Automated SCRM tool for SBOM analysis, VDR, and software cyber risk scoring.
Detects and blocks malicious/vulnerable open source packages in supply chains.
Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform.
Tacit unifies software supply chain security through structured vulnerability management.
Software supply chain security platform with AI-powered scanning to detect malicious code
Malware detection across SDLC, DevOps pipelines, and open-source components
Secures CI/CD pipelines and DevOps workflows against supply chain attacks
Software supply chain security platform with SCA, package firewall & threat intel
Secures SDLC with malware detection, vuln scanning, SBOM gen & secret detection
ASPM platform for discovering, analyzing, and securing software supply chains
Software supply chain security platform using binary analysis for threat detection
SBOM management platform with enrichment, validation, and CI/CD security
Code signing & software supply chain security platform with policy governance.
SBOM lifecycle platform for generating, managing & sharing security artifacts.
Client-side tool to check npm projects for Shai Hulud 2.0 supply chain compromise.
Malware-resistant software libraries rebuilt from source for multiple languages
Platform for securing software supply chain, AI models, and vendor software
Curated container image registry with continuous patching and zero drift
Validates software code signing to detect fraudulent or stolen certificates.
SBOM exchange platform for managing software supply chain compliance.
Continuous compliance monitoring and SBOM generation for software supply chain
CI/CD pipeline security monitoring and supply chain attack prevention platform
Automated CVE patching for open source software components
Patented SCRM tool that scores software supply chain trust via 62 risk factors.
Supply chain firewall blocking malicious/vulnerable packages before installation.
Software supply chain security platform with SBOM, provenance, and vuln prioritization.
Policy-driven code signing & CI/CD pipeline integrity platform.
SCA & supply chain security platform for vuln detection, SBOM, and autofix.
Static binary analysis tool detecting behavioral changes in SW supply chain.
Detects foreign adversarial influence in open source software dependencies.
A CLI tool for signing and verifying npm and yarn packages.
Lint lockfiles for improved security and trust policies.
A tool that safely installs packages with npm/yarn by auditing them as part of your install process.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to SiteWall.
The most popular alternatives to SiteWall include JFrog Artifactory, Koi Platform, StepSecurity CI/CD Security, Aqua Software Supply Chain Security, and JFrog Software Supply Chain Platform. These Software Supply Chain Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to SiteWall listed on CybersecTools, all within the Software Supply Chain Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
SiteWall is a commercial Software Supply Chain Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
SiteWall is a Software Supply Chain Security tool within the broader Application Security category. It is used by security professionals for software supply chain security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.