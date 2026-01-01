Prevents cyberattack spread across IT and OT/IoT environments.

Key features: Prevents unauthorized commands and computers from reaching OT/ICS controllers, Operates without installing on or modifying controllers, Functions in air-gapped environments without relying on updates, Blocks attacker access to controllers even after full network compromise, Prevents lateral spread of cyberattacks in IT environments (NDR)

Shares 3 capabilities with CrunchAtlas : SCADA, Critical Infrastructure, NDR