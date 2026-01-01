Top picks: Hypergraph AI, Cienaga Systems, Cyber 2.0 — plus 45 more compared.Network Security
Evaluating CrunchAtlas alternatives comes down to matching Network Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
CrunchAtlas is a commercial Network Detection and Response tool developed by CrunchAtlas. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Hypergraph AI, Cienaga Systems, Cyber 2.0, Hyprfire Firebug, and Red Piranha Crystal Eye NDR. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to CrunchAtlas, including their key features and shared capabilities.
GNN-based NDR platform for agentless threat detection across IT, IoT, and OT.
Shares 4 capabilities with CrunchAtlas: SCADA, Anomaly Detection, Critical Infrastructure, NDR
AI-driven network security platform for MSPs serving SMBs.
Shares 3 capabilities with CrunchAtlas: Anomaly Detection, NDR, AI Copilot
Prevents cyberattack spread across IT and OT/IoT environments.
Shares 3 capabilities with CrunchAtlas: SCADA, Critical Infrastructure, NDR
Managed NDR solution delivering network threat hunting via passive traffic metadata.
Shares 3 capabilities with CrunchAtlas: PCAP, Anomaly Detection, NDR
NDR solution with threat intelligence, PCAP analysis, and SOC services
Network detection and response platform for threat detection and visibility
Real-time network security monitoring for threat detection using DPI and sandbox
Autonomous AI-powered NDR platform using a proprietary LLM for SOC automation.
GNN-based NDR platform for agentless threat detection across IT, IoT, and OT.
AI-driven network security platform for MSPs serving SMBs.
Prevents cyberattack spread across IT and OT/IoT environments.
Managed NDR solution delivering network threat hunting via passive traffic metadata.
NDR solution with threat intelligence, PCAP analysis, and SOC services
Network detection and response platform for threat detection and visibility
Real-time network security monitoring for threat detection using DPI and sandbox
Autonomous AI-powered NDR platform using a proprietary LLM for SOC automation.
Passive copper TAP range for non-intrusive Ethernet traffic monitoring.
Bypass TAP/packet broker hybrid for before-and-after inline tool traffic analysis.
NDR platform fusing network traffic with identity, endpoint & cloud signals.
Network monitoring and detection solution for threat analysis
NDR solution providing network visibility, threat detection, and intrusion prevention
Network detection and response platform for threat detection and analysis
AI-powered threat detection platform using self-supervised learning for NDR
Network appliance detecting advanced threats via sandboxing & traffic analysis
Network detection and response system for threat detection and analysis
Cloud-native NDR with AI-based threat detection for SMBs
NDR platform for threat detection and response via network traffic monitoring
AI-powered network detection and response platform for threat detection
Flow-based network traffic monitoring and bandwidth analysis tool
AI-driven threat detection platform identifying malicious behaviors across networks
AI-powered network threat detection across hybrid environments
AI-powered NDR platform with UEBA for threat detection and network visibility
Network traffic analysis tool for real-time intrusion detection and monitoring
NDR solution monitoring North-South & East-West traffic with 24/7 SOC analysis
Network Detection and Response platform for threat detection and investigation
Qualified network TAPs for traffic duplication and network monitoring
Network Detection and Response system for threat detection and response
Network detection and response platform with threat intel fusion and automation
AI-powered network security platform with NDR, domain filtering, and 24x7 SOC
SaaS-based NDR platform for threat investigation and Tier 1 workflows
Network detection and response platform with IDS, NSM, and threat intel.
NDR solution that analyzes network traffic to detect threats and risks.
IDS integrated into RevealX NDR for real-time threat detection & investigation
NDR platform with DPI for network visibility, threat detection, and investigation
Flow-based network monitoring platform for performance and security visibility
Modular network observability platform for packet brokering, capture & analytics.
Polish NDR appliance for network threat detection, forensics & GDPR compliance.
AI-native NDR for cloud, edge, and hybrid network threat detection.
Network security monitoring platform with IDS, PCAP capture, and asset discovery.
NDR solution for OT/ICS environments with passive monitoring & AI detection.
AI-powered NDR platform for IT/OT threat detection across encrypted traffic.
Deep learning-based encrypted traffic classification up to 25 Gbps w/o decryption.
Flow-based network security monitoring tool using anomaly detection.
AI-driven network security platform for distributed IT/IoT environments.
AI-driven NDR platform providing continuous network visibility and IR.
Network defense platform with real-time content inspection & threat blocking
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to CrunchAtlas.
The most popular alternatives to CrunchAtlas include Hypergraph AI, Cienaga Systems, Cyber 2.0, Hyprfire Firebug, and Red Piranha Crystal Eye NDR. These Network Detection and Response tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to CrunchAtlas listed on CybersecTools, all within the Network Detection and Response category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
CrunchAtlas is a commercial Network Detection and Response tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
CrunchAtlas is a Network Detection and Response tool within the broader Network Security category. It is used by security professionals for network detection and response capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.