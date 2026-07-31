Port0 Network Security Description

Port0 Network Security is a network detection and response (NDR) platform designed to replace standalone NDR appliances. It provides network visibility by capturing traffic either through deployable lightweight sensors (on-premises or in the cloud) or through a sensorless mode that ingests signals from existing infrastructure such as firewalls, proxies, and cloud flow logs. Deployment Options: - Deployable sensors for cloud or on-premises environments - Sensorless mode using existing network signal sources (firewalls, proxies, cloud flow logs) - Coverage for IoT, OT, and agentless assets Data Fusion: Port0 uses a Data Fusion layer that correlates network behavior with identity, endpoint, and cloud data into a unified graph. This allows network anomalies and detections to be presented with full contextual information, including the associated user, process, and potential blast radius, rather than as isolated packet-level alerts. Detection and Response: Network detections are processed through the same pipeline as other signal types. The platform includes an AI component called Soc0, which investigates network detections with cited evidence. Response actions are executed through guardrailed workflows, and all activity is recorded in a single end-to-end audit trail. Key Characteristics: - No dedicated standalone appliance required - No parallel management console - Unified investigation and response pipeline across network, identity, endpoint, and cloud - Covers unmanaged, unagentable, and previously unmonitored assets