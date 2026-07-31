NDR platform fusing network traffic with identity, endpoint & cloud signals.
NDR platform fusing network traffic with identity, endpoint & cloud signals.
Port0 Network Security is a network detection and response (NDR) platform designed to replace standalone NDR appliances. It provides network visibility by capturing traffic either through deployable lightweight sensors (on-premises or in the cloud) or through a sensorless mode that ingests signals from existing infrastructure such as firewalls, proxies, and cloud flow logs. Deployment Options: - Deployable sensors for cloud or on-premises environments - Sensorless mode using existing network signal sources (firewalls, proxies, cloud flow logs) - Coverage for IoT, OT, and agentless assets Data Fusion: Port0 uses a Data Fusion layer that correlates network behavior with identity, endpoint, and cloud data into a unified graph. This allows network anomalies and detections to be presented with full contextual information, including the associated user, process, and potential blast radius, rather than as isolated packet-level alerts. Detection and Response: Network detections are processed through the same pipeline as other signal types. The platform includes an AI component called Soc0, which investigates network detections with cited evidence. Response actions are executed through guardrailed workflows, and all activity is recorded in a single end-to-end audit trail. Key Characteristics: - No dedicated standalone appliance required - No parallel management console - Unified investigation and response pipeline across network, identity, endpoint, and cloud - Covers unmanaged, unagentable, and previously unmonitored assets
Common questions about Port0 Network Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Port0 Network Security is NDR platform fusing network traffic with identity, endpoint & cloud signals, developed by Port0. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with NDR, Network Visibility, Network Monitoring.
Port0 Network Security offers the following core capabilities:
Port0 Network Security is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize network security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Port0 Network Security is built for security teams handling NDR, Network Visibility, Network Monitoring, Anomaly Detection. It supports workflows including deployable lightweight sensors (cloud and on-premises), sensorless mode ingesting signals from firewalls, proxies, and cloud flow logs, iot, ot, and agentless asset visibility. Teams typically adopt Port0 Network Security when they need to network security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/port0-network-security
Port0 Network Security is a commercial Network Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://port0.io/network-security or contact Port0 directly.
Popular alternatives to Port0 Network Security include:
Compare all Port0 Network Security alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/port0-network-security
Port0 Network Security is for security teams and organizations that need NDR, Network Visibility, Network Monitoring, Anomaly Detection, IOT Security. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Network Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/network-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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