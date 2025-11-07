Trend Micro Deep Discovery Inspector Description

Trend Micro Deep Discovery Inspector is a network security appliance available in physical or virtual form that monitors network traffic to detect advanced malware, targeted attacks, and ransomware. The solution provides network visibility by monitoring all network ports and over 105 different protocols, covering both north-south and east-west (lateral movement) traffic. The product uses custom sandbox analysis with virtual images configured to match specific operating system configurations, drivers, installed applications, and language versions. The sandbox includes a "safe live mode" and analyzes multi-stage downloads, URLs, and command-and-control communications. Detection capabilities include specialized engines for identifying malware that bypasses traditional security defenses, with specific focus on detecting ransomware through pattern analysis, reputation checks, mass file modification detection, encryption behavior monitoring, and backup process modifications. Deep Discovery Inspector provides network analytics for threat prioritization and historical analysis up to 180 days to identify attack entry points and impact. The solution supports standards-based threat intelligence sharing through STIX/TAXII and YARA formats, enabling automated sharing of threat information across security solutions. The appliance integrates with Trend Micro Vision One for correlation of threat events, attack lifecycle visualization, and response prioritization across managed and unmanaged devices including IoT, IIoT, printers, BYOD systems, and third-party contractor systems.