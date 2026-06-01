CrunchAtlas Description

CrunchAtlas is an AI-native, edge-deployed cyber defense platform that combines continuous network detection with on-demand penetration testing in a single unified system. It is designed for air-gapped, on-premises, and cloud environments, targeting critical infrastructure sectors such as utilities, defense, healthcare, financial institutions, and industrial/OT environments. The platform consists of two primary components: - AtlasCyber: An agentic detection engine that performs passive network traffic ingestion (via PCAP, PCAPNG, and CSV), behavioral analysis without relying on signatures or baselines, and real-time mapping of detected activity to the MITRE ATT&CK framework. An integrated AI assistant called ClemAI guides operators through threat containment, eviction, and response actions. Automated compliance reporting for frameworks such as NERC CIP and NIST is included. - PurpleHaze: An on-demand autonomous penetration testing module that allows operators to run controlled tests at any time rather than on an annual schedule. It simulates real attack paths, confirms exploitability, and provides continuous visibility into the attack surface. The platform workflow follows five stages: 1. Passive ingestion of network data 2. Behavioral analysis with MITRE ATT&CK mapping 3. Guided remediation via ClemAI 4. Automated exportable compliance reporting 5. On-demand live validation via PurpleHaze CrunchAtlas operates without cloud dependency when deployed in air-gapped environments and is available as a hardware appliance, cloud deployment, or on-premises installation.