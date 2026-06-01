AI-native platform combining NDR and on-demand pen testing at the edge.
AI-native platform combining NDR and on-demand pen testing at the edge.
CrunchAtlas is an AI-native, edge-deployed cyber defense platform that combines continuous network detection with on-demand penetration testing in a single unified system. It is designed for air-gapped, on-premises, and cloud environments, targeting critical infrastructure sectors such as utilities, defense, healthcare, financial institutions, and industrial/OT environments. The platform consists of two primary components: - AtlasCyber: An agentic detection engine that performs passive network traffic ingestion (via PCAP, PCAPNG, and CSV), behavioral analysis without relying on signatures or baselines, and real-time mapping of detected activity to the MITRE ATT&CK framework. An integrated AI assistant called ClemAI guides operators through threat containment, eviction, and response actions. Automated compliance reporting for frameworks such as NERC CIP and NIST is included. - PurpleHaze: An on-demand autonomous penetration testing module that allows operators to run controlled tests at any time rather than on an annual schedule. It simulates real attack paths, confirms exploitability, and provides continuous visibility into the attack surface. The platform workflow follows five stages: 1. Passive ingestion of network data 2. Behavioral analysis with MITRE ATT&CK mapping 3. Guided remediation via ClemAI 4. Automated exportable compliance reporting 5. On-demand live validation via PurpleHaze CrunchAtlas operates without cloud dependency when deployed in air-gapped environments and is available as a hardware appliance, cloud deployment, or on-premises installation.
Common questions about CrunchAtlas including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
CrunchAtlas is AI-native platform combining NDR and on-demand pen testing at the edge, developed by CrunchAtlas. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with MITRE Attack, NDR, PCAP.
CrunchAtlas offers the following core capabilities:
CrunchAtlas is built for security teams handling MITRE Attack, NDR, PCAP, AI Copilot. It supports workflows including passive network ingestion via pcap, pcapng, and csv, signature-free behavioral detection on the wire, real-time mitre att&ck mapping. Teams typically adopt CrunchAtlas when they need to network security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/crunchatlas
CrunchAtlas is a commercial Network Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://crunchatlas.com/ or contact CrunchAtlas directly.
Popular alternatives to CrunchAtlas include:
Compare all CrunchAtlas alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/crunchatlas
CrunchAtlas is for security teams and organizations that need MITRE Attack, NDR, PCAP, AI Copilot, Critical Infrastructure. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Network Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/network-security
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