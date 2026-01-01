Top picks: InvisiRisk, Scribe Platform, DigiCert Software Trust Manager — plus 45 more compared.Application Security
Evaluating Chainloop Platform alternatives comes down to matching Application Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Chainloop Platform is a commercial Software Supply Chain Security tool developed by Chainloop. Security professionals most commonly compare it with InvisiRisk, Scribe Platform, DigiCert Software Trust Manager, Build Application Firewall (BAF), and Aqua Software Supply Chain Security. All 48 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Chainloop Platform, including their key features and shared capabilities.
CI/CD pipeline firewall for build-time SBOM verification and policy enforcement.
Shares 7 capabilities with Chainloop Platform: Policy, DEVSECOPS, Supply Chain Security, SBOM +3 more
SBOM management platform with enrichment, validation, and CI/CD security
Shares 5 capabilities with Chainloop Platform: DEVSECOPS, Supply Chain Security, SBOM, Software Supply Chain +1 more
Code signing & software supply chain security platform with policy governance.
Shares 5 capabilities with Chainloop Platform: DEVSECOPS, Supply Chain Security, SBOM, Software Supply Chain +1 more
Real-time firewall that monitors and enforces security policy in CI/CD pipelines.
Shares 5 capabilities with Chainloop Platform: Policy, DEVSECOPS, Supply Chain Security, Software Supply Chain +1 more
Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity
Shares 4 capabilities with Chainloop Platform: Supply Chain Security, SBOM, Software Supply Chain, CI/CD
Automated SBOM generation and management platform for software supply chain
Shares 4 capabilities with Chainloop Platform: Supply Chain Security, SBOM, Software Supply Chain, CI/CD
AI-driven software supply chain security with SBOM mgmt & trust enforcement
Shares 4 capabilities with Chainloop Platform: Supply Chain Security, SBOM, Software Supply Chain, CI/CD
Policy-driven code signing & CI/CD pipeline integrity platform.
Shares 6 capabilities with Chainloop Platform: Policy, DEVSECOPS, Supply Chain Security, Software Supply Chain +2 more
CI/CD pipeline firewall for build-time SBOM verification and policy enforcement.
SBOM management platform with enrichment, validation, and CI/CD security
Code signing & software supply chain security platform with policy governance.
Real-time firewall that monitors and enforces security policy in CI/CD pipelines.
Full lifecycle software supply chain security platform for code integrity
Automated SBOM generation and management platform for software supply chain
AI-driven software supply chain security with SBOM mgmt & trust enforcement
Policy-driven code signing & CI/CD pipeline integrity platform.
SBOM lifecycle platform for generating, managing & sharing security artifacts.
Software supply chain security platform with SCA, package firewall & threat intel
Cloud-native artifact mgmt & software supply chain security platform.
Tacit unifies software supply chain security through structured vulnerability management.
Universal artifact repository & software supply chain security platform
Cloud-native SCA and SBOM platform for supply chain security across code to runtime
End-to-end software supply chain platform for secure artifact management
Software supply chain security platform for SDLC infrastructure protection
Zero-CVE container and VM images with daily rebuilds and SBOMs
Software supply chain security platform with SBOM, provenance, and vuln prioritization.
SCA & supply chain security platform for vuln detection, SBOM, and autofix.
Software supply chain security platform with AI-powered scanning to detect malicious code
Malware detection across SDLC, DevOps pipelines, and open-source components
Secures CI/CD pipelines and DevOps workflows against supply chain attacks
Software supply chain security platform using binary analysis for threat detection
AI-powered software supply chain security platform with SBOM management
Binary code analysis platform for software supply chain security and SBOM gen.
Automated SCRM tool for SBOM analysis, VDR, and software cyber risk scoring.
Curated repo of pre-vetted, security-reviewed open-source language packages.
Secures SDLC with malware detection, vuln scanning, SBOM gen & secret detection
Software supply chain security platform detecting malware in dependencies
ASPM platform for discovering, analyzing, and securing software supply chains
ASPM platform with integrated software supply chain security capabilities
Tracks, governs, and secures software installs across endpoints and marketplaces.
Curated container image registry with continuous patching and zero drift
SBOM exchange platform for managing software supply chain compliance.
Static binary analysis tool detecting behavioral changes in SW supply chain.
Client-side tool to check npm projects for Shai Hulud 2.0 supply chain compromise.
CI/CD security platform for GitHub Actions with runtime threat detection
Malware-resistant software libraries rebuilt from source for multiple languages
Platform for securing software supply chain, AI models, and vendor software
Patented SCRM tool that scores software supply chain trust via 62 risk factors.
Detects and blocks malicious/vulnerable open source packages in supply chains.
Continuous compliance monitoring and SBOM generation for software supply chain
Validates software code signing to detect fraudulent or stolen certificates.
CI/CD pipeline security monitoring and supply chain attack prevention platform
Automated CVE patching for open source software components
Client-side security for monitoring and controlling third-party JavaScript in the browser.
Application risk governance platform for software supply chain compliance
Supply chain firewall blocking malicious/vulnerable packages before installation.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Chainloop Platform.
The most popular alternatives to Chainloop Platform include InvisiRisk, Scribe Platform, DigiCert Software Trust Manager, Build Application Firewall (BAF), and Aqua Software Supply Chain Security. These Software Supply Chain Security tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 48 alternatives to Chainloop Platform listed on CybersecTools, all within the Software Supply Chain Security category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Chainloop Platform is a commercial Software Supply Chain Security tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Chainloop Platform is a Software Supply Chain Security tool within the broader Application Security category. It is used by security professionals for software supply chain security capabilities and can be compared against 48 similar tools.