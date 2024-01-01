hack.lu 2023 Logo

hack.lu 2023

Hack.lu (and CTI summit) is an open convention/conference where people can discuss about computer security, privacy, information technology and its cultural/technical implication on society. It’s the 17th edition (16th -> 19th October) of hack.lu in Luxembourg.

