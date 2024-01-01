Summercon Logo

Summercon

0 (0)

Report Issue

 Visit Website

SUMMERCON 2020 -Archived- Summercon is one of the oldest hacker conventions, and the longest running such conference in America. It helped set a precedent for more modern "cons" such as H.O.P.E. and DEF CON, although it has remained smaller and more personal. https://youtu.be/

Training and Resources
Free
conferencesecurity-conference

ALTERNATIVES