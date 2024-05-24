CISO Assistant Logo

CISO Assistant

by intuitem

GRC platform for cyber security program management and compliance

GRC Commercial
Hybrid|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Security AuditWorkflow
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CISO Assistant Description

CISO Assistant is a governance, risk, and compliance platform designed to manage cyber security programs for organizations of various sizes. The platform provides capabilities for risk assessment and management, compliance framework management, and security audit management. The tool supports multi-tenancy with folder-based segregation, allowing different departments to work within isolated environments while maintaining centralized aggregation, analytics, and reporting. It enables organizations to manage multiple compliance frameworks simultaneously by decoupling audits from security controls and mapping controls to framework requirements. CISO Assistant includes a risk-driven approach to security program management that is methodology-agnostic and focuses on collecting key artifacts during risk assessments. The platform maintains a repository of security controls and threats that can be reused across projects and assessments. The solution supports security audit workflows, allowing auditors to assess requirements, collect evidence, and plan multi-year audit programs. It provides capabilities for threat modeling with multiple risk assessments per project that can be combined for global visibility. The platform includes data export and import capabilities for moving data between instances. It offers generative AI capabilities built on open-source private LLM models that run locally to maintain data confidentiality. The tool provides evidence management with periodic reminders for document refresh and supports collaborative workflows for analysts and teams.

CISO Assistant FAQ

Common questions about CISO Assistant including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CISO Assistant is GRC platform for cyber security program management and compliance developed by intuitem. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Security Audit, Workflow.

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