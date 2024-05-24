Virtru Email Encryption Description

Virtru Email Encryption provides end-to-end encryption for email messages and attachments within Gmail and Microsoft Outlook environments. The solution integrates as a client-side plugin for both Gmail and Outlook desktop applications, as well as Microsoft 365, enabling users to encrypt emails with one-click functionality. The product includes granular access controls that allow senders to disable forwarding, set expiration dates, and revoke access to shared data after transmission. The Data Protection Gateway component operates server-side to automatically detect and encrypt sensitive data before it leaves the organization's perimeter based on configured DLP rules and policies. Virtru Private Keystore enables organizations to host their own encryption keys in their chosen location, providing data sovereignty and shielding sensitive information from cloud providers and third parties. The solution works with Google CSE for Workspace and Gmail. The platform provides audit trails that track where sensitive content is shared, who has accessed or forwarded emails, and includes SIEM integrations for threat remediation. The solution supports compliance requirements including HIPAA, FERPA, GDPR, CCPA, CMMC, ITAR, CJIS, GLBA, FTC Safeguards, and NIST standards. Virtru is FedRAMP-authorized and designed for cloud-native environments, protecting data as it moves through SaaS applications. The solution can protect email and files sent from any connected device, including scenarios where users have not installed the Virtru client.