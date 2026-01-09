Oneleet Cybersecurity & Compliance Platform
Oneleet Cybersecurity & Compliance Platform
Oneleet Cybersecurity & Compliance Platform Description
Oneleet is a cybersecurity and compliance platform designed to help organizations achieve and maintain compliance certifications including SOC 2, ISO 27001, and HIPAA. The platform automates compliance workflows and security controls implementation, reducing the manual effort required for audit preparation and ongoing compliance maintenance. Oneleet provides continuous monitoring of security posture and compliance status, enabling companies to demonstrate their security practices to customers and auditors. The platform integrates with existing technology stacks to collect evidence automatically and track compliance requirements in real-time. Oneleet serves as a comprehensive solution for organizations seeking to streamline their compliance programs while strengthening their overall security posture. The company recently announced a $33M Series A funding round, indicating significant growth and market validation. The platform is particularly suited for startups and growth-stage companies that need to establish compliance frameworks efficiently without dedicating extensive internal resources to manual compliance processes.
