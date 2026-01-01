Top picks: Mobile Endpoint Security, Cybereason Mobile Threat Defense, CyberSmart Active Protect for Mobile — plus 28 more compared.Endpoint Security
Evaluating Social Engineering Protection alternatives comes down to matching Endpoint Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Social Engineering Protection is a commercial Mobile Threat Defense tool developed by Lookout. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Mobile Endpoint Security, Cybereason Mobile Threat Defense, CyberSmart Active Protect for Mobile, iVerify Enterprise, and ESET Mobile Threat Defense. All 31 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Social Engineering Protection, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Real-time MTD platform protecting iOS, Android & ChromeOS from mobile threats.
Shares 3 capabilities with Social Engineering Protection: IOS, Android Security, BYOD
Mobile threat defense solution for corporate & BYOD devices
Shares 3 capabilities with Social Engineering Protection: IOS, Android Security, BYOD
Mobile threat detection & compliance app for iOS and Android (BYOD-friendly).
Shares 3 capabilities with Social Engineering Protection: IOS, Android Security, BYOD
Mobile threat defense platform for BYOD & managed device fleets.
Shares 3 capabilities with Social Engineering Protection: IOS, Android Security, BYOD
Mobile security solution for Android and iOS devices with MDM capabilities
Mobile threat defense solution for Android and iOS devices
Mobile security solution for iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices
Mobile & app security platform covering MTD, MAST, RASP, and app shielding.
Shares 3 capabilities with Social Engineering Protection: IOS, Android Security, BYOD
Real-time MTD platform protecting iOS, Android & ChromeOS from mobile threats.
Mobile threat defense solution for corporate & BYOD devices
Mobile threat detection & compliance app for iOS and Android (BYOD-friendly).
Mobile threat defense platform for BYOD & managed device fleets.
Mobile security solution for Android and iOS devices with MDM capabilities
Mobile threat defense solution for Android and iOS devices
Mobile security solution for iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices
Mobile & app security platform covering MTD, MAST, RASP, and app shielding.
Mobile EDR for SOC extending detection & response to iOS and Android.
Mobile security app for Android devices with malware scanning and anti-theft
Enterprise mobile security platform protecting devices from mobile threats
Military-grade encrypted mobile comms for govt, defense & enterprise.
FedRAMP-authorized on-device mobile threat defense for U.S. federal agencies.
Mobile security app for individuals with on-demand malware & OS scanning.
Mobile security app for iOS devices with VPN functionality
Mobile security app for Android devices with malware protection & anti-theft
Mobile security app for Android devices protecting against malware and threats
AI-powered fraud prevention solution for Android, iOS, and Windows devices
Security suite for Android tablets with antivirus, anti-theft & backup.
Spyware-proof smartphone with zero on-device data via remote VMI.
Mobile threat defense platform for iOS, Android, and ChromeOS devices
Mobile threat defense solution for iOS, Android, and iPadOS devices
Hardened encrypted smartphone with custom OS for enterprise mobile security.
AI-based Android malware scanning via SDK and REST API for mobile/IoT.
Mobile security app for Android with antivirus, VPN, and privacy features.
Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features
Mobile security app for device scanning, data leak detection, and risk assessment
AMDH is a Python3 Android security tool that automates mobile device hardening through malware detection, privacy protection, CIS benchmark compliance, and application security analysis.
Mobile security app for Android and iOS with anti-scam and privacy features
A collection of mobile security resources with tools, white papers, ebooks, and webinars.
A behavior-based malware detection system for Android platforms that uses crowdsourcing to detect anomalies and malware in applications.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Social Engineering Protection.
The most popular alternatives to Social Engineering Protection include Mobile Endpoint Security, Cybereason Mobile Threat Defense, CyberSmart Active Protect for Mobile, iVerify Enterprise, and ESET Mobile Threat Defense. These Mobile Threat Defense tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 31 alternatives to Social Engineering Protection listed on CybersecTools, all within the Mobile Threat Defense category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Social Engineering Protection is a commercial Mobile Threat Defense tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Social Engineering Protection is a Mobile Threat Defense tool within the broader Endpoint Security category. It is used by security professionals for mobile threat defense capabilities and can be compared against 31 similar tools.