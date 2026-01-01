G DATA Internet Security Android Description

G DATA Internet Security Android is a mobile security application designed to protect Android smartphones and tablets from malware and other threats. The product includes a cloud-connected malware scanner that detects and removes malicious applications from devices running Android 7 or higher. The application provides app control functionality that analyzes permissions requested by installed applications and alerts users when apps request permissions unrelated to their stated function. Users can set password protection for specific apps to control when they launch. The anti-theft features enable device localization through the G DATA online platform, allowing users to track lost or stolen devices. The system transmits a final location before battery depletion to assist in recovery of powered-off devices. Users can activate an audible alert signal to locate misplaced devices, even when in silent mode. Additional anti-theft capabilities include SIM card slot blocking when unauthorized SIM card changes are detected and remote factory reset to protect personal data. The product includes web protection that blocks phishing attacks and malicious websites during browsing sessions. The security solution operates under German data privacy regulations and includes 24/7 customer support. Pricing is available for 1, 3, or 5 devices with subscription options for 1 or 2-year terms.