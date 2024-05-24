Quick Heal Total Security for Android Logo

Quick Heal Total Security for Android

by Quick Heal

Mobile security app for Android devices protecting against malware and threats

Endpoint Security Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB
Android SecurityApp Security
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Quick Heal Total Security for Android Description

Quick Heal Total Security for Android is a mobile security application designed to protect Android smartphones from viruses, malware, harmful applications, and mobile banking threats. The product is powered by GoDeep AI technology. The application provides multiple scanning options including quick scans and deep scans of applications, files, and folders. It includes Wi-Fi network security checks to verify connection safety before use. The product features SafePe functionality for securing financial transactions when using payment applications for online shopping, banking, and bill payments. It includes app-lock capabilities that allow users to secure applications like WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Gallery, and Camera with PIN protection. Parental control features are available through Smart Parenting, which enables blocking of inappropriate content and setting time limits. YouTube Supervision allows monitoring and control of YouTube usage on the device. The application includes browsing protection features that safeguard browsing history and provide protection against zero-day cyber-attacks. It blocks invasive trackers and unwanted internet surveillance. The banking transaction protection has been certified by AV Lab, Poland in 2024. The product is available through Google Play Store and operates in the background without impacting device performance.

Quick Heal Total Security for Android FAQ

Common questions about Quick Heal Total Security for Android including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Quick Heal Total Security for Android is Mobile security app for Android devices protecting against malware and threats developed by Quick Heal. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Android Security, App Security.

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