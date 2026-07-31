Social Engineering Protection Description

Lookout Social Engineering Protection is a mobile-focused security product that detects and blocks social engineering attacks across SMS, voice calls, QR codes, and third-party messaging platforms on iOS and Android devices. The product addresses attack vectors that bypass traditional email gateways, secure web gateways, and CASBs by operating natively on mobile devices at the point of interaction. Core protection areas: - Smishing & targeted phishing: Analyzes SMS, RCS, and MMS content and links in real time, including short-lived URLs designed to evade static URL reputation lists. - Executive and brand impersonation: Detects socially engineered messages impersonating executives, IT staff, or trusted brands before the user responds. - Third-party messaging platforms: Extends protection into WhatsApp, iMessage, Signal, and other encrypted messaging apps via a Message Verifier component. - QR code attacks (quishing): Scans QR-encoded URLs in real time before users engage with the destination via a QR Code Scanner. - Deepfake voice fraud and vishing: Provides real-time call analysis, fraud detection, enterprise caller ID, call blocking, and call reputation scoring via a Voice Security component. - Content filtering and policy enforcement: Controls access to unsafe or non-compliant content categories on mobile devices without requiring a VPN. - Enterprise visibility and campaign detection: Provides fleet-level visibility into social engineering trends and targeted attack campaigns. Detection is based on mobile threat telemetry covering 420+ million apps and 569+ million URLs. The product supports compliance with FFIEC, NYDFS, SEC Cybersecurity Disclosure Rules, HIPAA/HITECH, PCI DSS, and NIST SP 800-124 Rev. 2.