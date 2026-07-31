Mobile social engineering protection covering SMS, voice, QR, and messaging apps.
Mobile social engineering protection covering SMS, voice, QR, and messaging apps.
Lookout Social Engineering Protection is a mobile-focused security product that detects and blocks social engineering attacks across SMS, voice calls, QR codes, and third-party messaging platforms on iOS and Android devices. The product addresses attack vectors that bypass traditional email gateways, secure web gateways, and CASBs by operating natively on mobile devices at the point of interaction. Core protection areas: - Smishing & targeted phishing: Analyzes SMS, RCS, and MMS content and links in real time, including short-lived URLs designed to evade static URL reputation lists. - Executive and brand impersonation: Detects socially engineered messages impersonating executives, IT staff, or trusted brands before the user responds. - Third-party messaging platforms: Extends protection into WhatsApp, iMessage, Signal, and other encrypted messaging apps via a Message Verifier component. - QR code attacks (quishing): Scans QR-encoded URLs in real time before users engage with the destination via a QR Code Scanner. - Deepfake voice fraud and vishing: Provides real-time call analysis, fraud detection, enterprise caller ID, call blocking, and call reputation scoring via a Voice Security component. - Content filtering and policy enforcement: Controls access to unsafe or non-compliant content categories on mobile devices without requiring a VPN. - Enterprise visibility and campaign detection: Provides fleet-level visibility into social engineering trends and targeted attack campaigns. Detection is based on mobile threat telemetry covering 420+ million apps and 569+ million URLs. The product supports compliance with FFIEC, NYDFS, SEC Cybersecurity Disclosure Rules, HIPAA/HITECH, PCI DSS, and NIST SP 800-124 Rev. 2.
Common questions about Social Engineering Protection including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Social Engineering Protection is Mobile social engineering protection covering SMS, voice, QR, and messaging apps, developed by Lookout. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Social Engineering, Android Security, IOS.
Social Engineering Protection offers the following core capabilities:
Social Engineering Protection is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize endpoint security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Social Engineering Protection is built for security teams handling Social Engineering, Android Security, IOS, Content Filtering. It supports workflows including real-time sms/rcs/mms phishing detection and link analysis, executive and brand impersonation detection and blocking, qr code url scanning before user engagement. Teams typically adopt Social Engineering Protection when they need to endpoint security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/social-engineering-protection
Social Engineering Protection is a commercial Endpoint Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://security.lookout.com/platform/social-engineering-protection or contact Lookout directly.
Popular alternatives to Social Engineering Protection include:
Compare all Social Engineering Protection alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/social-engineering-protection
Social Engineering Protection is for security teams and organizations that need Social Engineering, Android Security, IOS, Content Filtering, URL Filtering. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Endpoint Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/endpoint-security
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