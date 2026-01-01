Cyfirma DeFNCE Description

Cyfirma DeFNCE is a mobile security application designed to protect individuals and businesses from cyber threats on mobile devices. The application is available for both Android and iOS platforms. The tool performs device scanning to detect malicious apps and malware on mobile phones. It monitors for data leaks by checking if user emails and credentials have been compromised and are circulating on dark web marketplaces. The application provides a digital risk score that assesses the current cyber risk level of the device and user, categorized into Critical, High, Medium, and Low levels. DeFNCE includes an App Health feature that alerts users when cybercriminals are targeting apps installed on their device, including phishing attacks where criminals masquerade as legitimate applications. The Explore feature provides cybersecurity news and updates to help users stay informed about current cybercriminal activities. The application performs real-time scans and provides recommended actions to strengthen security based on the assessment results. It monitors for excessive app permissions, such as apps requesting unnecessary access to contact databases. DeFNCE is offered as a free application for individual users, with paid plans available for businesses of various sizes.