Ivanti Neurons Mobile Threat Defense Description

Ivanti Neurons Mobile Threat Defense is a mobile security solution that protects corporate and employee-owned devices running Android, iOS, and iPadOS operating systems. The product provides protection against device, network, application, and phishing attacks through real-time threat detection and remediation capabilities. The solution integrates directly into Ivanti Neurons for MDM and Ivanti Endpoint Manager Mobile clients, enabling deployment without user action on managed devices. It uses machine learning algorithms to analyze device traffic and identify malicious threats in real-time, providing protection against zero-day threats including phishing, malware, and ransomware. The product performs time-of-click analysis of web links to identify and block malicious URLs across multiple threat vectors including email, text messages, SMS, instant messaging, and social media. It provides continuous visibility into installed applications on user devices and evaluates app risk based on behaviors, domains, certificates, shared code, and network communications. Administrators can create compliance policies to prevent users from disabling or removing the mobile threat defense client. The solution offers granular control over mobile applications, allowing administrators to filter apps by characteristics such as location gathering, SMS reading, and screen recording. It provides threat assessment scores and detailed reports to support decision-making and compliance actions. The product supports both server-initiated and device-level compliance actions, with the ability to apply different remediation configurations to different user groups. All administration is performed through a cloud-based console without requiring local servers or connectors.