ESET Mobile Threat Defense Description

ESET Mobile Threat Defense provides security for Android and iOS mobile devices within organizations. The solution includes antimalware protection, anti-theft capabilities, and mobile device management (MDM) functionality for iOS and iPadOS. The product is managed through the ESET PROTECT Platform, which provides centralized visibility and management of mobile devices alongside other endpoints. For Android devices, the solution offers multilayered defense with detection capabilities at pre-execution, during execution, and post-execution stages. Anti-theft features include remote lock, remote wipe, and siren activation for lost or stolen devices. Administrators can send custom messages to devices and configure lock screen information to facilitate device recovery. Application control allows administrators to monitor installed applications, block access to specific applications, permissions, or categories, and prompt users to uninstall particular applications. Device security features enable administrators to define password complexity requirements, set screen lock timers, prompt device encryption, and control camera access. The solution supports enrollment through Microsoft Intune, Microsoft Entra ID, VMware Workspace ONE, and Apple Business Manager. It is compatible with Android 5 (Lollipop) and later, as well as iOS 9 and later versions. ESET Mobile Threat Defense is included in ESET's enterprise security packages and can be purchased as part of broader endpoint protection solutions.