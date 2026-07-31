Mobile Endpoint Security Description

Lookout Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) is a security platform designed to protect iOS, Android, and ChromeOS devices used in enterprise environments. It provides continuous, real-time threat detection and protection across apps, device OS, networks, and content channels. Core protection areas include: - App Analysis: Scans mobile applications for malicious behavior, data leakage risks, and supply chain threats from third-party apps. - OS Integrity: Monitors device operating system for signs of compromise, jailbreaking, rooting, or vulnerabilities. - Phishing and Content Protection: Detects and blocks phishing attempts and malicious web content across messaging apps and browsers on mobile devices. - Network Security: Identifies network-based threats including man-in-the-middle attacks and rogue Wi-Fi networks. The platform addresses a gap in enterprise security architectures where traditional EDR tools do not run on iOS or Android, network-based secure web gateways cannot inspect encrypted mobile app traffic, and MDM solutions enforce configuration but do not detect active threats. Lookout MTD is built to support use cases including: - BYOD environments where personal devices access corporate data - Mobile SOC visibility by integrating mobile telemetry into SIEM platforms - Mobile zero trust access enforcement - Mobile device vulnerability management - Supply chain protection against third-party app risks - Shadow AI discovery on mobile endpoints - Agentic AI governance on mobile The platform uses AI-based detection and draws on threat intelligence from Lookout's research team, which tracks mobile-specific threats such as zero-click exploits and mobile phishing campaigns.