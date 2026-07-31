Real-time MTD platform protecting iOS, Android & ChromeOS from mobile threats.
Real-time MTD platform protecting iOS, Android & ChromeOS from mobile threats.
Lookout Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) is a security platform designed to protect iOS, Android, and ChromeOS devices used in enterprise environments. It provides continuous, real-time threat detection and protection across apps, device OS, networks, and content channels. Core protection areas include: - App Analysis: Scans mobile applications for malicious behavior, data leakage risks, and supply chain threats from third-party apps. - OS Integrity: Monitors device operating system for signs of compromise, jailbreaking, rooting, or vulnerabilities. - Phishing and Content Protection: Detects and blocks phishing attempts and malicious web content across messaging apps and browsers on mobile devices. - Network Security: Identifies network-based threats including man-in-the-middle attacks and rogue Wi-Fi networks. The platform addresses a gap in enterprise security architectures where traditional EDR tools do not run on iOS or Android, network-based secure web gateways cannot inspect encrypted mobile app traffic, and MDM solutions enforce configuration but do not detect active threats. Lookout MTD is built to support use cases including: - BYOD environments where personal devices access corporate data - Mobile SOC visibility by integrating mobile telemetry into SIEM platforms - Mobile zero trust access enforcement - Mobile device vulnerability management - Supply chain protection against third-party app risks - Shadow AI discovery on mobile endpoints - Agentic AI governance on mobile The platform uses AI-based detection and draws on threat intelligence from Lookout's research team, which tracks mobile-specific threats such as zero-click exploits and mobile phishing campaigns.
Common questions about Mobile Endpoint Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Mobile Endpoint Security is Real-time MTD platform protecting iOS, Android & ChromeOS from mobile threats, developed by Lookout. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Android Security, IOS, BYOD.
Mobile Endpoint Security offers the following core capabilities:
Mobile Endpoint Security integrates natively with MDM, MAM, IAM, SIEM, SOAR, CTEM, EDR, XDR, APIs. Integration support lets security teams connect Mobile Endpoint Security to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Mobile Endpoint Security is deployed as a cloud solution, suited to smb, mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize endpoint security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Mobile Endpoint Security is built for security teams handling Android Security, IOS, BYOD, Zero Trust Architecture. It supports workflows including real-time threat detection across ios, android, and chromeos devices, mobile app analysis for malicious behavior and data leakage, os integrity monitoring including jailbreak and root detection. Teams typically adopt Mobile Endpoint Security when they need to endpoint security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/mobile-endpoint-security
Mobile Endpoint Security is a commercial Endpoint Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://security.lookout.com/platform/mobile-threat-defense or contact Lookout directly.
Popular alternatives to Mobile Endpoint Security include:
Compare all Mobile Endpoint Security alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/mobile-endpoint-security
Mobile Endpoint Security is for security teams and organizations that need Android Security, IOS, BYOD, Zero Trust Architecture, ZTNA. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Endpoint Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/endpoint-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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