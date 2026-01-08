Emsisoft Mobile Security
Mobile security app for Android devices with malware scanning and anti-theft
Emsisoft Mobile Security
Mobile security app for Android devices with malware scanning and anti-theft
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Emsisoft Mobile Security is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Emsisoft Mobile Security Description
Emsisoft Mobile Security is a security application designed for Android devices running version 5.0 and above. The application provides protection against mobile malware and various security threats targeting Android smartphones and tablets. The application scans all stored files on the device for malware infections and provides real-time protection that blocks malicious applications as they are downloaded or installed. Web protection functionality blocks access to dangerous websites when browsing on the mobile device. Anti-theft features allow users to remotely lock or wipe their device if it is stolen or lost. The application includes an app lock feature to restrict access to specific applications on the device. Account privacy monitoring and reporting capabilities provide visibility into security events and device status. The application is designed to minimize system resource usage and battery impact while maintaining security protection. Users can access various security functions through a dashboard interface that provides an overview of device security status. Emsisoft Mobile Security is available through the Google Play Store and offers a 30-day free trial period. The commercial version is priced at $10.00 for one device with a one-year subscription.
Emsisoft Mobile Security FAQ
Common questions about Emsisoft Mobile Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Emsisoft Mobile Security is Mobile security app for Android devices with malware scanning and anti-theft developed by Emsisoft. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Android Security, Device Security, Endpoint Protection.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership