Emsisoft Mobile Security Description

Emsisoft Mobile Security is a security application designed for Android devices running version 5.0 and above. The application provides protection against mobile malware and various security threats targeting Android smartphones and tablets. The application scans all stored files on the device for malware infections and provides real-time protection that blocks malicious applications as they are downloaded or installed. Web protection functionality blocks access to dangerous websites when browsing on the mobile device. Anti-theft features allow users to remotely lock or wipe their device if it is stolen or lost. The application includes an app lock feature to restrict access to specific applications on the device. Account privacy monitoring and reporting capabilities provide visibility into security events and device status. The application is designed to minimize system resource usage and battery impact while maintaining security protection. Users can access various security functions through a dashboard interface that provides an overview of device security status. Emsisoft Mobile Security is available through the Google Play Store and offers a 30-day free trial period. The commercial version is priced at $10.00 for one device with a one-year subscription.