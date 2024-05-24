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Malwarebytes Mobile Security

by Malwarebytes

Mobile security app for Android and iOS with anti-scam and privacy features

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Malwarebytes Mobile Security Description

Malwarebytes Mobile Security is a mobile threat defense solution for Android and iOS devices that provides protection against scams, phishing, and privacy threats. The application includes Scam Guard, an AI-powered chat companion that analyzes suspicious texts, links, and screenshots to help users identify potential scams. For Android users, the app offers web protection, scam text protection, threat scanning and removal capabilities, and the Digital Footprint Scanner to check if personal data is being sold on the dark web. iOS users receive web protection, scam text and call protection, and an ad and tracker blocker. Both platforms include the Malwarebytes Privacy VPN for secure browsing and connection privacy, along with identity theft protection features. The mobile security app provides 24/7 customer support and personalized cybersecurity guidance through the Trusted Advisor feature. It includes text filtering to block phishing attempts and dangerous websites. The solution offers identity protection services that monitor for data exposure on the dark web. Available through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, the application has received recognition including the PC Mag Readers' Choice Award for Best Android Antivirus and the MRG Effitas Android 360° Certificate for mobile threat detection.

Malwarebytes Mobile Security FAQ

Common questions about Malwarebytes Mobile Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Malwarebytes Mobile Security is Mobile security app for Android and iOS with anti-scam and privacy features developed by Malwarebytes. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.

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