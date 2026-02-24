FedRAMP-authorized on-device mobile threat defense for U.S. federal agencies.
FedRAMP-authorized on-device mobile threat defense for U.S. federal agencies.
Zimperium Mobile Threat Defense (MTD), formerly known as zIPS, is a mobile security solution distributed by Merlin Cyber for U.S. federal government agencies, with a focus on the U.S. Department of State. It provides continuous, on-device threat detection for mobile devices without relying on cloud-based lookups, meaning detection occurs locally on the device regardless of network connectivity. The solution is the first FedRAMP-authorized MTD provider and is designed to support Zero Trust architectures by supplying security operations and incident response teams with mobile threat and risk data. It can be deployed on any cloud environment or on-premises. Key operational characteristics include: - On-device threat detection that eliminates delays associated with cloud-based lookups - Strict privacy controls ensuring no user information is transmitted to the cloud - Support for multiple UEM/EMM platforms managed through a single console - Integrations with Zero Trust, SOC, and incident response solutions Zimperium MTD is available to U.S. federal agencies through several contract vehicles, including IT Schedule 70, CIO-CS, CIO-SP3, and SEWP V, as well as via sole source and direct acquisition.
Common questions about Zimperium MTD including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Zimperium MTD is FedRAMP-authorized on-device mobile threat defense for U.S. federal agencies, developed by Zimperium. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with BYOD.
Zimperium MTD offers the following core capabilities:
Zimperium MTD integrates natively with UEM (Unified Endpoint Management) solutions, EMM (Enterprise Mobility Management) solutions, Zero Trust solutions, Security Operations (SOC) platforms, Incident Response (IR) solutions. Integration support lets security teams connect Zimperium MTD to existing SIEM, ticketing, identity, and notification systems without custom development.
Zimperium MTD is deployed as a hybrid solution, suited to mid-market, enterprise organizations looking to operationalize endpoint security. The commercial offering is positioned for production security operations with vendor support and SLAs.
Zimperium MTD is built for security teams handling BYOD. It supports workflows including continuous on-device mobile threat detection, fedramp-authorized deployment, cloud and on-premises deployment options. Teams typically adopt Zimperium MTD when they need to endpoint security capabilities integrated into their existing stack. Explore similar tools at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/zimperium-mtd
Zimperium MTD is a commercial Endpoint Security solution. For detailed pricing information, visit https://www.merlincyber.com/zimperium or contact Zimperium directly.
Popular alternatives to Zimperium MTD include:
Compare all Zimperium MTD alternatives at https://cybersectools.com/alternatives/zimperium-mtd
Zimperium MTD is for security teams and organizations that need BYOD. It's particularly suitable for enterprises requiring robust, commercial-grade security capabilities. Other Endpoint Security tools can be found at https://cybersectools.com/categories/endpoint-security
Head-to-head feature, pricing, and rating breakdowns.
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