Zimperium MTD Description

Zimperium Mobile Threat Defense (MTD), formerly known as zIPS, is a mobile security solution distributed by Merlin Cyber for U.S. federal government agencies, with a focus on the U.S. Department of State. It provides continuous, on-device threat detection for mobile devices without relying on cloud-based lookups, meaning detection occurs locally on the device regardless of network connectivity. The solution is the first FedRAMP-authorized MTD provider and is designed to support Zero Trust architectures by supplying security operations and incident response teams with mobile threat and risk data. It can be deployed on any cloud environment or on-premises. Key operational characteristics include: - On-device threat detection that eliminates delays associated with cloud-based lookups - Strict privacy controls ensuring no user information is transmitted to the cloud - Support for multiple UEM/EMM platforms managed through a single console - Integrations with Zero Trust, SOC, and incident response solutions Zimperium MTD is available to U.S. federal agencies through several contract vehicles, including IT Schedule 70, CIO-CS, CIO-SP3, and SEWP V, as well as via sole source and direct acquisition.