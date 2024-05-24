Zimperium Mobile Threat Defense Logo

Zimperium Mobile Threat Defense

by Zimperium

Enterprise mobile security platform protecting devices from mobile threats

Endpoint Security Commercial
Cloud|Mid-Market, Enterprise
ByodZero Day
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Zimperium Mobile Threat Defense Description

Zimperium Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) is an enterprise mobile security solution that protects corporate and BYOD mobile devices from mobile-targeted threats. The platform operates on-device and provides continuous protection even when devices are not connected to corporate networks or are offline. The solution uses on-device machine learning to detect and prevent mobile threats in real time, including zero-day malware, phishing attacks (mishing), malicious apps, and network-based attacks. It analyzes mobile applications for risky or unauthorized behaviors based on enterprise security policies. The platform performs device integrity checks to detect jailbreaks, rooting, and other device compromises before granting access to corporate resources. It includes forensic scanning capabilities that allow users to check for potential threats after connecting to unknown networks or traveling to high-risk areas. Zimperium MTD is designed with a privacy-first approach, ensuring that sensitive data remains on the device and does not interfere with personal use on BYOD devices. The solution protects against expanded mobile attack surfaces including SMS, cameras, QR codes, and voice calls. The platform addresses the growing risk of mobile-first attack strategies where mobile devices represent over 60% of enterprise endpoints and are used for work access and authentication including MFA, apps, and SMS.

Zimperium Mobile Threat Defense FAQ

Common questions about Zimperium Mobile Threat Defense including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Zimperium Mobile Threat Defense is Enterprise mobile security platform protecting devices from mobile threats developed by Zimperium. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with BYOD, Zero Day.

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