Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS Description

Avira Free Mobile Security for iOS is a mobile security application designed for iPhone devices running iOS 11 and later. The application provides multiple security and privacy features for iOS users. The free version includes a VPN service with 100 MB daily traffic limit to encrypt data connections on public WiFi networks and enable anonymous browsing. The app includes a call blocker that allows users to create blacklists of unwanted contacts. A privacy manager feature prevents Siri from recording conversations by allowing users to download and install a configuration profile. Anti-theft tools enable users to locate lost devices through an online dashboard, display device location on a map, and trigger a loud alarm remotely. The app includes a contacts backup feature that sends contact information to email, Dropbox, or Google Drive. An iOS updater feature helps users keep their operating system current. A photo cleaner tool identifies and removes duplicate photos to optimize device storage. The premium version, Mobile Security Pro, adds web protection for Safari that checks websites for phishing and malicious content before users enter sensitive information. Identity protection features include breach monitoring that alerts users in real-time if their email address appears in data leaks. The premium version provides unlimited VPN data usage. The application does not function as traditional antivirus software, as iOS sandboxing prevents apps from scanning other applications or system data for malware. Instead, it focuses on privacy protection, secure connectivity, and device management features.