Top picks: iVerify Enterprise, Advanced SOC (Mobile EDR), CyberSmart Active Protect for Mobile — plus 28 more compared.Endpoint Security
Evaluating Mobile Endpoint Security alternatives comes down to matching Endpoint Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mobile Endpoint Security is a commercial Mobile Threat Defense tool developed by Lookout. Security professionals most commonly compare it with iVerify Enterprise, Advanced SOC (Mobile EDR), CyberSmart Active Protect for Mobile, Cybereason Mobile Threat Defense, and TEHTRIS MTD. All 31 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to Mobile Endpoint Security, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Mobile threat defense platform for BYOD & managed device fleets.
Shares 3 capabilities with Mobile Endpoint Security: IOS, Android Security, BYOD
Mobile EDR for SOC extending detection & response to iOS and Android.
Shares 3 capabilities with Mobile Endpoint Security: Threat Analysis, IOS, Android Security
Mobile threat detection & compliance app for iOS and Android (BYOD-friendly).
Shares 3 capabilities with Mobile Endpoint Security: IOS, Android Security, BYOD
Mobile threat defense solution for corporate & BYOD devices
Shares 3 capabilities with Mobile Endpoint Security: IOS, Android Security, BYOD
Mobile threat defense solution for Android and iOS devices
Mobile social engineering protection covering SMS, voice, QR, and messaging apps.
Shares 3 capabilities with Mobile Endpoint Security: IOS, Android Security, BYOD
Mobile security solution for Android and iOS devices with MDM capabilities
Mobile security solution for iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices
Mobile threat defense platform for BYOD & managed device fleets.
Mobile EDR for SOC extending detection & response to iOS and Android.
Mobile threat detection & compliance app for iOS and Android (BYOD-friendly).
Mobile threat defense solution for corporate & BYOD devices
Mobile threat defense solution for Android and iOS devices
Mobile social engineering protection covering SMS, voice, QR, and messaging apps.
Mobile security solution for Android and iOS devices with MDM capabilities
Mobile security solution for iOS, Android, and Chromebook devices
Enterprise mobile security platform protecting devices from mobile threats
Military-grade encrypted mobile comms for govt, defense & enterprise.
Mobile & app security platform covering MTD, MAST, RASP, and app shielding.
Mobile security app for Android devices with malware scanning and anti-theft
Mobile security app for Android devices with malware protection & anti-theft
Security suite for Android tablets with antivirus, anti-theft & backup.
Hardened encrypted smartphone with custom OS for enterprise mobile security.
FedRAMP-authorized on-device mobile threat defense for U.S. federal agencies.
Spyware-proof smartphone with zero on-device data via remote VMI.
Mobile security app for iOS devices with VPN functionality
Mobile threat defense platform for iOS, Android, and ChromeOS devices
Mobile security app for Android devices protecting against malware and threats
Mobile security app for individuals with on-demand malware & OS scanning.
Mobile threat defense solution for iOS, Android, and iPadOS devices
AI-powered fraud prevention solution for Android, iOS, and Windows devices
Mobile security app for Android and iOS with anti-scam and privacy features
AI-based Android malware scanning via SDK and REST API for mobile/IoT.
Mobile security app for Android with antivirus, VPN, and privacy features.
Mobile security app for iOS with VPN, web protection, and privacy features
Mobile security app for device scanning, data leak detection, and risk assessment
AMDH is a Python3 Android security tool that automates mobile device hardening through malware detection, privacy protection, CIS benchmark compliance, and application security analysis.
A collection of mobile security resources with tools, white papers, ebooks, and webinars.
A behavior-based malware detection system for Android platforms that uses crowdsourcing to detect anomalies and malware in applications.
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to Mobile Endpoint Security.
The most popular alternatives to Mobile Endpoint Security include iVerify Enterprise, Advanced SOC (Mobile EDR), CyberSmart Active Protect for Mobile, Cybereason Mobile Threat Defense, and TEHTRIS MTD. These Mobile Threat Defense tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 31 alternatives to Mobile Endpoint Security listed on CybersecTools, all within the Mobile Threat Defense category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
Mobile Endpoint Security is a commercial Mobile Threat Defense tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
Mobile Endpoint Security is a Mobile Threat Defense tool within the broader Endpoint Security category. It is used by security professionals for mobile threat defense capabilities and can be compared against 31 similar tools.