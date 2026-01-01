Avira Antivirus Security for Android Description

Avira Antivirus Security for Android is a mobile security application that provides protection against malware and other threats on Android devices. The application includes an antivirus scanner that detects and blocks threats including ransomware, with the company reporting over 350,000 threats blocked monthly. The application includes a free VPN service with a 100 MB daily traffic limit for anonymous browsing and secure connections on public WiFi. The Smart Scan feature allows users to check their device for threats and privacy risks with a single tap. Privacy protection features include Identity Safeguard, which alerts users if their email appears in a known data breach, and Permissions Manager, which rates applications based on data collection practices. The AppLock feature allows users to protect sensitive applications with a PIN code. The application includes a Network Scanner that detects smart devices on home networks and scans for vulnerabilities. Performance optimization features include tools to optimize app and system usage, clear cache and junk files, and free up storage space on devices and SD cards. The Pro version adds Camera Protection and Microphone Protection to control app access to device hardware, Web Protection to block infected and phishing websites, and hourly cloud updates for continuous protection against mobile threats.