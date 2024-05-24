Quick Heal Tablet Security for Android Description

Quick Heal Tablet Security for Android is a security suite designed for Android tablets. The product provides antivirus protection to defend against malware and phishing attacks on tablet devices. The solution includes anti-theft capabilities that enable remote device management. Users can locate, lock, unlock, and remotely wipe data from their tablets if lost or stolen. The product offers real-time virus protection to continuously monitor for threats. Additional functionality includes parental control features to manage device usage, data backup capabilities to protect private information, and network data usage tracking to monitor consumption. The product also includes performance optimization features to improve device operation. Quick Heal Tablet Security for Android is priced at ₹449.00 and is available for purchase through the Quick Heal website. The company offers a sample download for evaluation purposes before purchase.