Quick Heal AntiFraud.AI Description

Quick Heal AntiFraud.AI is a fraud prevention solution designed to protect users across Android, iOS, and Windows platforms from various types of fraud and scams. The product uses AI technology to detect and alert users about potentially fraudulent situations in real-time. The solution provides protection against banking fraud by analyzing incoming calls from unknown numbers to identify potential scams and alerting users during calls that may lead to fraud. It monitors online transactions by checking payment app parameters and device state to determine if it is safe to proceed with payments, alerting users if the device is compromised or unauthorized access is detected. The product includes dark web monitoring capabilities that scan for leaked personal information such as emails, passwords, and credit card numbers. It offers protection against phishing links and scam websites through its scam protection feature that blocks fraudulent links from emails, messages, and websites. Additional security features include unauthorized access alerts when applications access the device's microphone or camera while the device is not in use, fraud app detection to identify potentially harmful or deceptive applications, and screen share alerts during calls. The solution also includes a Fraud Protect Buddy feature that allows users to add dependents and receive alerts if they receive potentially fraudulent calls. For Windows devices, the product provides webcam protection, file vault for encrypted storage, browsing protection against malicious websites, and spy alert to block tracking. The solution offers risk profile assessments with actionable steps to reduce fraud exposure and includes an information hub with cybersecurity insights.