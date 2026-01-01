Cybereason Mobile Threat Defense Logo

Cybereason Mobile Threat Defense

Mobile threat defense solution for corporate & BYOD devices

Cybereason Mobile Threat Defense Description

Cybereason Mobile Threat Defense (MTD) is a mobile security solution that protects corporate-owned and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) endpoints accessing enterprise data. The solution uses machine learning to detect known and unknown mobile threats in real-time. The product provides on-device detection capabilities that operate without requiring cloud-based lookups, enabling protection even when devices are not connected to a network. It analyzes mobile device behavior to identify system deviations, malicious applications, anomalous network traffic, and phishing attacks. Cybereason MTD supports iOS, Android, and ChromeOS devices including tablets and phones. The solution offers zero-touch deployment capabilities that simplify provisioning and activation without requiring complex end-user steps. The platform can be deployed across multiple environments including cloud, on-premise, or air-gapped infrastructures to address data sovereignty and compliance requirements. It includes device attestation features that provide visibility into mobile endpoint security posture. The solution integrates with multiple Mobile Device Management (MDM) and Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) platforms simultaneously, which supports organizations transitioning between management solutions. This integration capability enables the product to fit into existing Zero Trust architectures.

