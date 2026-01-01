CyberSift Mobile Endpoint Security
CyberSift Mobile Endpoint Security
CyberSift Mobile Endpoint Security Description
CyberSift Mobile Endpoint Security is a mobile threat defense platform designed to protect iOS, Android, and ChromeOS devices in enterprise environments. The platform provides protection for both managed and unmanaged mobile devices accessing corporate data. The solution monitors mobile devices for various threats including phishing attacks, infected applications, and network-based risks. It uses telemetry from mobile apps and web items to detect mobile compromises and phishing attempts. The platform includes anomaly detection capabilities that leverage machine learning algorithms to identify unusual patterns in user behavior and system activities. CyberSift Mobile Endpoint Security enables IT and security teams to enforce zero trust policies across devices accessing corporate data. The platform continuously assesses the risk status of users and mobile devices in real-time, with the ability to terminate sessions automatically when changes in risk posture are detected. The solution provides visibility into mobile device risks across an organization, including privacy risks, security issues, and application origins for mobile apps deployed on corporate devices. It offers protection across multiple layers including apps, device, network, and web content. The platform is carrier agnostic and works with existing infrastructure to defend against internal and external cyber threats.
CyberSift Mobile Endpoint Security FAQ
Common questions about CyberSift Mobile Endpoint Security including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
CyberSift Mobile Endpoint Security is Mobile threat defense platform for iOS, Android, and ChromeOS devices developed by CyberSift. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Behavioral Analysis, Endpoint Security.
