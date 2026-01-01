TEHTRIS MTD
Mobile threat defense solution for Android and iOS devices
TEHTRIS MTD
Mobile threat defense solution for Android and iOS devices
TEHTRIS MTD Description
TEHTRIS MTD is a mobile threat defense solution that protects smartphones, tablets, and Chromebooks running Android and iOS/iPadOS operating systems. The solution provides real-time detection of network, application, and system-level threats on mobile devices. The product detects malicious websites through an integrated DNS firewall, identifies low-level threats such as rooted or jailbroken devices, emulators, and debuggers, and monitors compromised open ports and related services. For iOS devices, it detects malicious tools including hacking tools and alternative app stores. On Android devices, it performs viral analysis of applications using AI-powered threat intelligence. MTD integrates with the TEHTRIS XDR AI Platform, providing security administrators with centralized dashboards to monitor their mobile device fleet. The console displays alerts, criticality levels, device IP addresses, malware presence, and security patch status. The solution offers configurable remediation policies that can be customized according to organizational priorities. End users can launch on-demand scans from the mobile application with minimal impact on device performance and battery life. The solution provides detailed logs of system changes and DNS requests for forensic investigations. It supports zero-touch deployment for Android fleets and can be deployed with or without MDM/UEM systems. The application is compatible with iOS/iPadOS 15.0 or later and Android 10 or later devices.
TEHTRIS MTD FAQ
Common questions about TEHTRIS MTD including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
TEHTRIS MTD is Mobile threat defense solution for Android and iOS devices developed by TEHTRIS. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Android Security, DNS Security, Endpoint Security.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership