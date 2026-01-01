TEHTRIS MTD Description

TEHTRIS MTD is a mobile threat defense solution that protects smartphones, tablets, and Chromebooks running Android and iOS/iPadOS operating systems. The solution provides real-time detection of network, application, and system-level threats on mobile devices. The product detects malicious websites through an integrated DNS firewall, identifies low-level threats such as rooted or jailbroken devices, emulators, and debuggers, and monitors compromised open ports and related services. For iOS devices, it detects malicious tools including hacking tools and alternative app stores. On Android devices, it performs viral analysis of applications using AI-powered threat intelligence. MTD integrates with the TEHTRIS XDR AI Platform, providing security administrators with centralized dashboards to monitor their mobile device fleet. The console displays alerts, criticality levels, device IP addresses, malware presence, and security patch status. The solution offers configurable remediation policies that can be customized according to organizational priorities. End users can launch on-demand scans from the mobile application with minimal impact on device performance and battery life. The solution provides detailed logs of system changes and DNS requests for forensic investigations. It supports zero-touch deployment for Android fleets and can be deployed with or without MDM/UEM systems. The application is compatible with iOS/iPadOS 15.0 or later and Android 10 or later devices.