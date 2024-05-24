ThreatDown Mobile Security Description

ThreatDown Mobile Security is a mobile threat defense solution designed to protect iOS, iPadOS, Android, and Chromebook devices from security threats. The product provides protection against malicious websites, harmful applications, and unwanted in-app advertisements. The solution offers centralized management through a dashboard where administrators can configure device policies, view detected threats, take remediation actions, and access reporting capabilities. It is designed with multi-tenant architecture to support managed service providers (MSPs) and integrates with ThreatDown's OneView platform. The product includes web filtering capabilities to prevent access to harmful websites, malicious app detection and blocking, and ad blocking functionality for in-app advertisements. It aims to help organizations meet compliance requirements related to data protection, unauthorized access prevention, data integrity, and user privacy on mobile devices. ThreatDown Mobile Security is positioned as an always-on protection solution that can be deployed across organizational mobile device fleets. The management interface provides policy configuration, threat visibility, and reporting functions from a single console. The solution is designed to operate without adding complexity to existing security operations.