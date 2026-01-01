Top picks: Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion, Hacksplaining for Teams, CMD+CTRL Base Camp — plus 32 more compared.Application Security
Evaluating SecureFlag Secure Coding Training alternatives comes down to matching Application Security capabilities to your environment, integrations, and budget rather than chasing feature parity. The options below are compared on what actually drives a switch: coverage, deployment fit, pricing, and real reviews from security teams. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
SecureFlag Secure Coding Training is a commercial Secure Code Training tool developed by SecureFlag. Security professionals most commonly compare it with Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion, Hacksplaining for Teams, CMD+CTRL Base Camp, Avatao Compliance Training, and Avatao Continuous Learning. All 35 alternatives are matched by shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF 2.0 coverage.
A closer look at the 8 most relevant alternatives and competitors to SecureFlag Secure Coding Training, including their key features and shared capabilities.
Security training certification for developers to identify & fix vulnerabilities
Shares 4 capabilities with SecureFlag Secure Coding Training: Online Learning, Education, DEVSECOPS, App Security
Security code and AI security training platform for developers
Shares 3 capabilities with SecureFlag Secure Coding Training: Vulnerabilities, App Security, Secure Development
Skills development platform for secure software development training
Shares 3 capabilities with SecureFlag Secure Coding Training: Education, DEVSECOPS, OWASP
Hands-on secure coding training for devs mapped to compliance frameworks.
Shares 3 capabilities with SecureFlag Secure Coding Training: OWASP, Secure Development, Security Compliance Training
Continuous secure coding training platform for dev teams via challenges.
Shares 3 capabilities with SecureFlag Secure Coding Training: Education, Secure Development, Security Compliance Training
Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC.
Shares 3 capabilities with SecureFlag Secure Coding Training: DEVSECOPS, OWASP, Secure Development
DevSecOps adoption platform using gamified training & governance.
Security consulting firm offering DevSecOps, pen testing, and SDLC security services.
Shares 3 capabilities with SecureFlag Secure Coding Training: DEVSECOPS, OWASP, Secure Development
Security training certification for developers to identify & fix vulnerabilities
Security code and AI security training platform for developers
Skills development platform for secure software development training
Hands-on secure coding training for devs mapped to compliance frameworks.
Continuous secure coding training platform for dev teams via challenges.
Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC.
DevSecOps adoption platform using gamified training & governance.
Security consulting firm offering DevSecOps, pen testing, and SDLC security services.
A role-based application security training platform that provides developers with courses and hands-on labs to build secure development expertise and meet compliance requirements.
Application security training course for software developers covering SDL
AppSec training platform for software developers to learn secure coding
DevSecOps training course covering cloud security and secure DevOps programs
Training course on finding and fixing OWASP Top 10 web app vulnerabilities
Certificate program teaching secure software development and coding practices
OWASP Top 10 secure coding training platform for developers
Security training platform for developers and staff covering secure coding and phishing.
WebGoat is an OWASP-maintained deliberately insecure web application designed to teach web application security through hands-on exercises with intentional vulnerabilities.
OWASP WrongSecrets is an educational game that teaches proper secrets management by demonstrating common mistakes through interactive challenges across various deployment platforms.
Secure code training platform for developers with personalized learning paths
Online web app pentesting training program with certification exam
Training course on designing secure microservice architectures
Online training course on identifying and fixing API security vulnerabilities
Online training course on Zero Trust principles for application security
Training course for developers on secure software development practices
Benchmarking tool that assesses developer secure coding skills & program effectiveness
Developer risk mgmt platform for secure coding training & vulnerability reduction
A deliberately vulnerable Java web application designed for educational purposes to teach web application security concepts and common vulnerabilities.
NodeGoat provides an environment to learn and address OWASP Top 10 security risks in Node.js web applications.
TerraGoat is a deliberately vulnerable Terraform repository that demonstrates common cloud infrastructure misconfigurations for training and testing security tools.
DIVA Android is an intentionally vulnerable Android application designed to teach security professionals and developers about mobile application security flaws through hands-on learning.
Node.js Goof is a vulnerable Node.js demo application containing multiple security vulnerabilities for testing and educational purposes.
Online platform for web app security training via hands-on labs and code review
A serverless application that demonstrates common serverless security flaws and weaknesses
A project exploring minimal set of restrictions for running untrusted code using Linux containers in a concise codebase.
A set of 48 practical programming exercises in cryptography and application security
Common questions security professionals ask when evaluating alternatives and competitors to SecureFlag Secure Coding Training.
The most popular alternatives to SecureFlag Secure Coding Training include Practical DevSecOps Certified Security Champion, Hacksplaining for Teams, CMD+CTRL Base Camp, Avatao Compliance Training, and Avatao Continuous Learning. These Secure Code Training tools offer similar capabilities and are frequently compared by security professionals evaluating their options.
There are 35 alternatives to SecureFlag Secure Coding Training listed on CybersecTools, all within the Secure Code Training category. Each alternative is matched based on shared capabilities, tags, and NIST CSF coverage areas.
SecureFlag Secure Coding Training is a commercial Secure Code Training tool. It requires a paid license or subscription. Both free and commercial alternatives are available for comparison.
SecureFlag Secure Coding Training is a Secure Code Training tool within the broader Application Security category. It is used by security professionals for secure code training capabilities and can be compared against 35 similar tools.