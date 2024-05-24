SafeStack Introduction to DevSecOps Logo

SafeStack Introduction to DevSecOps

by SafeStack

DevSecOps training course covering cloud security and secure DevOps programs

Application Security Commercial
Cloud|Startup, SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
DevsecopsSecure Development
Visit website
Compare
Compare
0
Explore Application Security24 AlternativesCompareStacksMarket MapExplore All Tools
MCPThe entire cybersecurity market, one prompt awayTry MCP Access

SafeStack Introduction to DevSecOps Description

SafeStack Introduction to DevSecOps is a training course designed to teach the key principles of DevSecOps. The course covers topics including securing cloud environments and establishing secure DevOps programs. The course is part of SafeStack's application security course catalog, which offers training content for various roles within software development teams and covers different stages of the software development lifecycle. The catalog includes courses on topics such as API Security, Architecture, Secure Coding, Secure Development, Security Requirements, Testing and QA, and Zero Trust. The training content is available through SafeStack's platform or as licensed SCORM content for deployment in existing learning management systems. Courses are designed to accommodate different experience levels, from beginners to more experienced team members. The Introduction to DevSecOps course falls under the DevSecOps category within the broader application security training catalog.

SafeStack Introduction to DevSecOps FAQ

Common questions about SafeStack Introduction to DevSecOps including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SafeStack Introduction to DevSecOps is DevSecOps training course covering cloud security and secure DevOps programs developed by SafeStack. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with DEVSECOPS, Secure Development.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Push Security Logo
Push Security
Zero Trust
CybersecRadars Logo
CybersecRadars
Threat Management
Hudson Rock Logo
Hudson Rock
Threat Management
Get Featured

ALTERNATIVES

Immersive Labs App Security Training Logo
Immersive Labs App Security Training

Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC.

0
SecureFlag Secure Coding Training Logo
SecureFlag Secure Coding Training

Hands-on secure coding training platform for dev, DevOps, cloud & QA teams.

0
Security Compass Application Security Training Logo
Security Compass Application Security Training

A role-based application security training platform that provides developers with courses and hands-on labs to build secure development expertise and meet compliance requirements.

0
Symbiotic Security Logo
Symbiotic Security

Real-time AI-powered code security tool for IDE vulnerability detection & fix

0
Checkmarx Codebashing Logo
Checkmarx Codebashing

Secure code training platform for developers with personalized learning paths

0

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow
Vulnerability Assessment
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence
Threat Intelligence Platforms
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform
AI Red Teaming
Fabric Platform by BlackStork Logo
Fabric Platform by BlackStork
Security Information and Event Management
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
524
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
413
Managed Detection and Response
Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services that provide 24/7 threat monitoring, detection, and response capabilities managed by security experts.
299
Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On
Multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO) solutions for secure user authentication and access control.
296
Identity Governance and Administration
Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) platforms for identity lifecycle management, access governance, role management, and compliance reporting.
289
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox