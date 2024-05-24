SafeStack Introduction to DevSecOps Description

SafeStack Introduction to DevSecOps is a training course designed to teach the key principles of DevSecOps. The course covers topics including securing cloud environments and establishing secure DevOps programs. The course is part of SafeStack's application security course catalog, which offers training content for various roles within software development teams and covers different stages of the software development lifecycle. The catalog includes courses on topics such as API Security, Architecture, Secure Coding, Secure Development, Security Requirements, Testing and QA, and Zero Trust. The training content is available through SafeStack's platform or as licensed SCORM content for deployment in existing learning management systems. Courses are designed to accommodate different experience levels, from beginners to more experienced team members. The Introduction to DevSecOps course falls under the DevSecOps category within the broader application security training catalog.