SafeStack Introduction to DevSecOps
DevSecOps training course covering cloud security and secure DevOps programs
SafeStack Introduction to DevSecOps
DevSecOps training course covering cloud security and secure DevOps programs
SafeStack Introduction to DevSecOps Description
SafeStack Introduction to DevSecOps is a training course designed to teach the key principles of DevSecOps. The course covers topics including securing cloud environments and establishing secure DevOps programs. The course is part of SafeStack's application security course catalog, which offers training content for various roles within software development teams and covers different stages of the software development lifecycle. The catalog includes courses on topics such as API Security, Architecture, Secure Coding, Secure Development, Security Requirements, Testing and QA, and Zero Trust. The training content is available through SafeStack's platform or as licensed SCORM content for deployment in existing learning management systems. Courses are designed to accommodate different experience levels, from beginners to more experienced team members. The Introduction to DevSecOps course falls under the DevSecOps category within the broader application security training catalog.
SafeStack Introduction to DevSecOps FAQ
Common questions about SafeStack Introduction to DevSecOps including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
SafeStack Introduction to DevSecOps is DevSecOps training course covering cloud security and secure DevOps programs developed by SafeStack. It is a Application Security solution designed to help security teams with DEVSECOPS, Secure Development.
ALTERNATIVES
Hands-on AppSec training platform for dev & security teams across the SDLC.
Hands-on secure coding training platform for dev, DevOps, cloud & QA teams.
A role-based application security training platform that provides developers with courses and hands-on labs to build secure development expertise and meet compliance requirements.
Real-time AI-powered code security tool for IDE vulnerability detection & fix
Secure code training platform for developers with personalized learning paths
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